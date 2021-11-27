The San Juan Healthcare Foundation (SJHF) proudly announces five scholarships were awarded for 2021.
Eric Yergenson, Jamie Marsh and Veronica Van Arsdale are pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing at Colorado Mesa University. Bailey Beard is a Premed student at Colorado Christian University.
The Foundation also sponsors a scholarship in honor of Jean Balderston, RN who served on the Foundation for many years and was a strong supporter of nursing.
This scholarship was combined with a SJHF scholarship and awarded to Adrianna Gomez. Adrianna’s goal is to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at CMU.
The San Juan Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit entity that was created in 1982 to support healthcare services in our region. The Foundation helps obtain and upgrade healthcare facilities, education and equipment. The San Juan Healthcare Foundation encourages interested students to apply for a scholarship in 2022.
The scholarship is open to any student who has been accepted and is participating in a health-related program.
Preference will be given to applicants from the Montrose area intending to return to this area to offer their healthcare talents to the residents of Montrose and the surrounding communities. For more information go to www.sanjuanhf.org.
