After a season of virtual productions and mandatory quarantines, the Magic Circle Players are excited to perform a play under nearly-normal conditions in front of an in-person audience. Starting July 2, theatergoers of all ages can come enjoy the mostly-comic theatrical adaptation of one of the country’s most popular TV shows.
MASH is originally based on a book by Richard Hooker published in 1968 that was adapted into a feature-length film in 1970. The TV show adaptation, starring Alan Alda, ran between 1972-83.
The play follows the antics of the doctors and surgeons of a mobile army surgical hospital during the Vietnam War. Director Casey Dukeman described the show as a comedy that balances between the realities of operating a wartime hospital with limited resources and “making do by cracking jokes.”
Kevin Cohenour, who is playing Lt. Colonel Henry Blake, was in the Navy for 30 years.
“This is written with a humorous bent to it. Having done many deployments in my life, we do have humorous moments when we’re deployed,” Cohenour said. “This also has moments of seriousness and thanks, too, so I hope that this will just remind people of what our troops experience every day.”
Cohenour added that he recalled some of his military superiors to build his character.
“In many ways, I’m getting to play some of the commissioned officers that I knew and have them as models for my character,” Cohenour explained.
Auditions for the show ran in March, when pandemic-related restrictions were still in full force. When rehearsals started, everyone was required to wear masks. as more cast and crew members were able to get vaccinated and the CDC guidance changed, the masks could come off.
“We were used to it, but it’s really odd doing rehearsals and interacting with people when you can’t see their face,” Cohenour said. “It was really wonderful when we got to start going without masks because it’s so much better to see people’s faces. We all missed that, as part of society.”
•Kathy Murdoch is the production coordinator for MASH and is also playing a minor role.
“Every time we go to rehearsal, everybody is just crackling with excitement because we’re back in the theater and we get to do what we love to do,” Murdoch said.
Murdoch participating in both on- and off-stage activities is not unique: Cohenour helped with the set construction and said that many cast members helped out backstage.
“The majority of the cast will come in and do what they can. Not everybody can operate a table saw, but everybody can have a paintbrush in their hand,” Cohenour said.
Scott Pollak, who is playing the Duke in the show, said that he enjoys the variety of experience and ages that comes along with community theater.
“That’s what’s so cool about community theater and a show like this we have such a huge cast, because you get this wide mix of people and ages, and acting experience and it’s just really a fun thing,” Pollak said.
Dukeman recalled bonding with his father, a Vietnam war veteran, while watching MASH when he was home between tours.
“All the time, we were always concerned about his safety and whether he would return,” Dukeman said. “Whenever he came back and we watched MASH and hung out, it was a chance for him to relive moments or at least connect with me about things that he had done.”
Dukeman added that the TV show humanized veterans as “not just the people in the news, but real people with real lives that really experienced this with real emotions and real feelings.”
MASH will be playing at the Magic Circle Players, located at 420 S 12th St, Fri. – Sun. from July 2 – July 17. Tickets are available to purchase on their website, magiccircleplayers.com, or by calling the box office at 970-249-7838 Tues. through Thurs. between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
