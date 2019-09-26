In 1959 Tom and Dot Doherty had only been married four years. They moved to Montrose fresh out of college to start Tom’s first job, with the 4H Extension Office. They had first met square dancing at the Fort Collins Colorado A&M College and after relocating to Montrose, they started their own club.
This was the formation of The Black Canyon Twirlers that they started with four other couples.
The Twirlers just celebrated the 60th anniversary of their annual Black and White dance, and 66 years later, the Dohertys are still dancing together. Although they have recently moved from square dancing to round dancing, which is similar to more traditional ballroom dancing, they still get out and kick their feet up once a week.
“We did our first learning watching others dance.” Tom Doherty said. “In my opinion this form of dancing is the only dance a person can do that affects both physical and mental stamina. You have to memorize the terms and react to the caller immediately, you don’t have time to stop and think about what your move is, you don’t know what the caller will call.”
The Dohertys moved out of Montrose for about 15 years, due to job promotions, but they never stopped dancing together. “We raised five kids, but it didn’t stop us from dancing! We’re the only ones we know who have not stopped dancing!”
With five children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, they don’t have a square dancer in the bunch, much to their dismay.
“We realized the benefits of the physical activity, but a lot of people don’t realize it strengthens your mind, because you have to pay attention and quickly do what the caller says.” Doherty said. “You have to think quickly and memorize the moves to dance well. It keeps you sharp.”
The Black Canyon Twirlers meet twice a month on the second and fourth Saturdays at the Lions clubhouse in Montrose.The public can come watch or join in and have some fun. The cost is $6 a person and you don’t need a partner.
At the Saturday dances, round dancing is done between the square dancing sets, to let folks catch their wind. Round dancing is similar to ballroom dancing and generally done with the same partner, whereas square dancing is done with multiple partners.
The Twirlers are the third-oldest, continuous square dancing club in the state of Colorado, and are looking for new members to keep the tradition alive. Contact Tom Hartman, 970-249-9880, for more information.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
