Three people died in two different crashes Thursday — one in Gunnison County and one in Delta County.
In each, drugs are being investigated as a factor, as is lack of seat belt use, the Colorado State Patrol said.
At about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the CSP was notified of a crashed 2002 Chevy Blazer at mile marker 136, U.S. 50. At the scene, troopers found a 19-year-old man deceased and an 18-year-old Montrose woman clinging to life. She was taken to Montrose Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.
The Gunnison County coroner has not released the victims’ names.
Cutler said the vehicle appears to have crashed hours before it was discovered. The preliminary investigation indicates the Chevy was eastbound on the highway, went off the west side, rolled, struck a sign and then went down an embankment.
Neither occupant was restrained and both were ejected, Culter said.
Thursday night, a 61-year-old woman died after she was partially ejected during a crash on B Road, Delta County. Her identity was not immediately available.
Cutler said in that crash, a 2005 Subaru Forester driven by a 21-year-old Delta woman, was eastbound on the road when the vehicle crossed the center line, went off the westbound side of the road, down an embankment and began rolling from side to side.
The driver and her other passenger, a 19-year-old Delta woman, escaped severe injury, Cutler said.
The investigation has not been completed.
Cutler reminded motorists to buckle up.
“That literally sometimes is the difference between life and death,” he said. “Anytime you get in a vehicle, make sure you’re not impaired at any point, because you’re not going to have the reflexes to understand what may be coming down the road.”
