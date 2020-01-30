You are going to be seeing and hearing a lot of negative hyperbole about the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) for a few days, maybe longer. The typical media reporting has been and will be, from most outlets, that the president has gutted the Clean Water Act. That simply is not the case and is wholly without intellectual honesty.
The Clean Water Act is still in place and viable. WOTUS 2015 was supposed to be a defining addendum to the act that would clarify the EPA authority and the waters over which it would have jurisdiction. But, it went far beyond that. The problem was recognized early on. President Trump, once aware of it, made it a priority to rewrite rule.
At the end of last week the announcement came out that the final version of the new WOTUS rule has been published. The WOTUS is dead, long live the WOTUS.
Even some opponents saw the old rule, that was set into action in 2015, as an overreach by an ever power hungry Environmental Protection Agency (and Corps of Engineers). It was seen by the James Madison Institute as a pure “Coast-to-coast power play by the EPA.”
Landowners of virtually all stripes, but especially those in agriculture, suddenly had the crushing boot of the government over their heads. No mud puddle or rain barrel, no matter how insignificant or remote from truly navigable US waters, was safe from the regulators who immediately began flexing their enforcement muscles.
Here is how absurd the rule was. As an example, it gave the EPA jurisdiction on any 100-year flood plain. I don’t know about you, but I have owned a couple of houses in 100-year flood plains. I had flood insurance (another federal mandate), but I never used it. If you don’t know, or have forgotten, a 100-year flood plain, simply put, is a place where there is a one percent chance of a flood, of some kind, occurring in any given year. Yet, under the 2015 rule, the EPA could regulate the runoff from your front yard irrigation. They claimed that authority because, if you followed the path of that alleged collection channel, it could eventually lead to a navigable river 100 miles away.
More than a few farms and ranches are in or on the edge 100 year flood plains and every one of them was exposed to the power of the EPA when it came to runoff from their irrigation.
The rule also usurped states’ rights to manage local land and water resources.
The new rule puts the EPA back in its cage, when it comes to the so-called navigable waters of the US.
Strike two
Comments are now being taken for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rewrite, which the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) announced this week, according to Tanner Beymer, director of Government Affairs for the National Beef Council. Beymer says the difference between the old and new is “like night and day.”
One of the critical items in the rewrite is the slashing of the time required to finish an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Typically to do an EIS on even a new grazing permit, the agency could take more than four and half years. There have been EIS packages that have gone to double digits. The statements can run thousands of pages. Because a permit candidate can have his business held up for years, NEPA, as it has been, has been a go-to tool for those who make it their business to protest anything that happens on public and private land. By simply filing a challenge to a permit application, radical environmentalists further their cause of removing cattle from public lands or lands even adjacent to public lands.
The new NEPA rules would include a two-year deadline for an EIS and one year for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which is a less complicated review. According to Beymer the proposed rules would remove duplication in any of the processes. It would also address the NEPA threshold, which would put boundaries in place on what NEPA can and cannot apply to. Like everything else the EPA addresses, the NEPA rules, as written, were a serious overreach by the agency.
The comment deadline is March 30. The new rules can be found athttps://www.regulations.gov
You can most easily comment on them athttps://actnow.io/7YhLK0R
A pioneer leaves us
Donna Lou Catlin passed away last week. She was 89. She came here with her husband Keith in 1949. The Catlins set up their farming business on the Spring Creek Mesa just west of Montrose. The “house” she moved into was nothing but a two-room chicken co-op, but she made it home. The home she passed away in was the same house, albeit a rebuilt version.
I only met Donna Lou once. She was a classy lady. It is my misfortune for having only had those few minutes. My condolences to her husband Keith, son Marc and the family et. al.
