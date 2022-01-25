Time to grow malt barley? San Luis Valley company floats pilot program for Montrose

The days of local barley fields growing for Coors Brewing are past — but that doesn’t mean there is not opportunity for the one-time cash crop.
Proximity Malt, whose malthouse is in Monte Vista, already sources barley from fields in San Luis Valley. But it would like to try a pilot program by contracting between 800 — 1,000 acres in the Uncompahgre Valley for the coming growing season.
“The Montrose valley and that area historically had some growers who produced some very good barley for Coors,” said Zach Gaines, who is in charge of raw materials and logistics for Proximity Malt.
“I’m fairly certain there are growers there who can produce very high quality malt barley. Coors would not have contracted acres there if there were not good growers. It will be an opportunity to evaluate what kind of quality the growers produce.”
Gaines will be presenting Wednesday night at an interest meeting for potential malt barley growers, from 7 — 9, at the Montrose County Event Center. The meeting is cosponsored by Shavano Conservation District, the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association and CSU Extension.
Jerry Allen, district specialist for the Shavano Conservation District/National Resources Conservation Service, said there is a niche for craft beer, plus the valley’s growing season allows barley to be harvested a week or two earlier than it is in the San Luis Valley.
“We need more crops here to get a good rotation, rather than just corn-beans, corn-beans. A lot of our alfalfa has gone out of the area because (of water). People are not growing as much hay. Hay costs more to harvest and it takes a lot more water,” Allen said.
Proximity Malt contracts acreage for barley that is specific to craft beer and not the sort used by brewing conglomerates. “We malt specifically for the craft segment,” Gaines said.
He said barley requires less water than some other crops and, like Allen, noted the Uncompahgre Valley’s earlier harvest period.
“Water is becoming more and more of an issue everywhere in Colorado. It seems like the growers do have access to water in the area, so I think the experience of the growers (and) the harvest window are key,” he said.
“It would be a good locational fit in your area and there would likely be some water savings because the amount of water required to raise malt barley would be less than sweet corn or some of the other crops you’re growing there.”
Gaines intends to provide information about Proximity Malt to interested growers on Wednesday, as well as the varieties the company uses, plus what contracts might look like.
“We will generally contract a set amount of acres per producers. We would ask that all the barley produced on those acres would be sold to Proximity Malt,” Gaines said.
“There’s a lot of reasons why I think it could be a good opportunity for growers in the area and Proximity Malt. … We’re excited for the opportunity. It would be kind of a pilot year. We have very high hopes we can put in a long term partnership between growers in your valley and Proximity Malt.”
The Montrose County Event Center is located at 1036 N. Seventh St., Montrose. For more info about Wednesday’s malt barley growers interest meeting, contact allen at 970-964-3575.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.