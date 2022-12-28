Foster Farms, which operates a commercial broiler breeder facility in Montrose County, was forced to euthanize 60,000 chickens because of a confirmed highly contagious avian flu (HPAI).
“Obviously, this is something we greatly regret,” Foster Farms Vice President of Communications Ira Brill said on Friday, April 22. “We maintain very strong biosecurity procedures, but this particular strain is very, very viral. It’s quite unfortunate this happened.”
The flu was a national problem and affected millions of birds nationwide.
The farm remained under quarantine into June, and the quarantine prohibited moving birds, eggs, hatching or embryonated eggs, manure, feed, bodies, feathers and poultry equipment off-property.
The state and USDA initially sent a team and established an incident management team for Foster Farms. The CDA still had a few people working with the facility, Colorado Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Olga Robak said in June.
Still Montrose operations weren’t the most affected.
Weld County commercial poultry operations were the hardest hit, with 1.36 million birds lost at a commercial table egg layer business in April, followed by another 1.8 million at a commercial egg layer facility on June 7 and, on June 8, in a 200,000-strong commercial pullet flock.
Other detections were relatively small: 36 in Pitkin County; 38 in La Plata County and 10 in Jefferson County; all of these outbreaks affected backyard flocks.
