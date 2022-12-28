Foster Farms working with state in wake of avian flu, quarantine (copy)

Poultry growers in this area of Montrose and Delta counties were under state quarantine because of avian flu confirmed at Foster Farms. 

 (Screenshot)

Staff Report

Foster Farms, which operates a commercial broiler breeder facility in Montrose County, was forced to euthanize 60,000 chickens because of a confirmed highly contagious avian flu (HPAI).



