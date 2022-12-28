Staff Report
Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of the Montrose Daily Press’ top stories of the year that will run throughout the last week in 2022.
For almost 30 years, the partial, skeletal remains of a woman found on Windy Point, rural Montrose County, went without a name.
Multiple investigators took on the case, as did the now retired coroner, Dr. Thomas Canfield, but time and again, they came up against the simple fact that there was nothing to which to compare the woman’s DNA.
Then, DNA technology changed to include forensic genetic genealogy — and, in spring 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office confirmed “Windy Point Jane Doe” was in fact Susan E. Hoppes, last seen in Washington State the spring of 1993.
Hoppes’ remains were discovered on the Uncompahgre Plateau in July of 1994. Her cause of death is undetermined.
However, someone was looking for Hoppes from the Washington side: private investigator Amy Johnson, who made finding Susan a labor of love after meeting with her aunt and uncle, now deceased. Johnson began her quest in 2004, collecting volumes of information and tracking Hoppes’ last known associates.
Johnson uncovered that the 45-year-old Hoppes apparently quit her trailer home suddenly, departing with another man and a woman, which her aunt and uncle knew to be inconsistent behavior.
The PI never expected a phone call from Montrose County, but it came. The MCSO had earlier decided to spend the money on forensic genetic genealogy — investigators in 2020 sent DNA samples to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for familial DNA testing. In 2021, the CBI added the case to those it intended to run through a commercial genealogy company’s database for familial matches.
The CBI got a hit: Some of Hoppes’ family members had uploaded DNA samples to the commercial vendor. Further forensic testing confirmed Windy Point Jane was Susan.
As for Johnson, a police report she made in Iowa based on leads she had developed cropped up in the MCSO’s investigation. The agency then contacted Johnson, whose voluminous files filled in several gaps.
Hoppes’ death is classified as a homicide. So far, suspects have not been confirmed and the investigation is active.
