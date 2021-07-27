The community turned out Saturday for Bosom Buddies’ inaugural cornhole tournament, competing for top honors on the Ute Indian Museum law.
First place in the fundraising tournament went to the team Air Assault from Grand Junction, while the Underdogs from Montrose notched a second-place win and PokeMon Trainers of Grand Junction took home third.
Bosom Buddies assists breast cancer patients with support and certain expenses. Learn more at bosombuddiesswc.org, or call 970-252-2777. (Submitted photos/Bosom Buddies)
