Trailhead Clinics has begun a lemonade stand on the side of South Park Avenue to support local nonprofit organizations.
The weekly fundraiser began eight weeks ago as a way to show support to the local non-profits in the community.
“It was just finding a way to really just show that we care about Montrose” Brenda Swank, practice manager at Trailhead Clinics said. All of the donations go directly to the nonprofit of the week, and are matched in up to 250 dollars. “Just knowing that there are so many worthy nonprofits in the area, (it) was a great way to give back to our community.” Swank added.
Each week the funds go to a new nonprofit organization. This has included Nerf Club; The Dolphin House; Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray; Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club; Hilltop Family Resource Center; PEER Kindness, Inc.; and Habitat For Humanity of the San Juans. The nonprofits who were the beneficiaries of the weekly fundraiser emphasized the gratitude they felt for Trailhead Clinics, and the respect they felt for what they are doing.
“Grateful was perhaps my first reaction,” Larry Fredericksen from the Haven House said, “It is always good to know that the community is supportive of our efforts.”
Local nonprofits have seen an increased difficulty in raising funds because of all the cancellations that had to occur in the spring and summer due to the coronavirus.
“To have them offer that opportunity I thought was such a kind gesture,” Michelle Gottlieb from the Dolphin House said.
The funds received from the lemonade stand go directly into the general funds for the nonprofits, where they have more freedom to spend the money as they wish, rather than using money from grants which require strict direction of where the money is going.
“Any money that we can use for general operating is incredibly necessary,” Gottlieb added.
The process originally began through known contacts of Swank but has developed further into other nonprofits giving information about lesser-known organizations.
“We are absolutely open to suggestions and new ideas from people as far as nonprofits that may not be as well known. We would love to be able to support them as well,” Swank said.
One-hundred percent of the funds received from the lemonade stand go to the non-profit of the week. Trailhead Clinics invests in all products, including the lemonade, tents, straws and cups.
“It is very much like who we are as Trailhead clinics. It's simple, straightforward, and honest,” Swank said.
The lemonade stand is held every Thursday in front of the Trailhead Clinics building on South Park Avenue from 3 to 5p.m.
Today’s lemonade stand will benefit Haven House, which was recently the victim of a storage unit fire.
“We're so grateful that our non profit this week is Haven House, who lost all of their Christmas stuff in the fire at the storage unit in Olathe,” Swank said in an email this week. “We already had them scheduled for this week so the timing is wonderful.”
