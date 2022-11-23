Tri-County Health Network has begun meeting with clients for the annual Open Enrollment Period for health insurance through the state marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado, and Colorado Connect for immigrants who are undocumented.
This ten-week period is a time to compare plans for individuals and families who don’t have health insurance or coverage through their employer. This year’s plans are Friday Health Plans in Delta, and all counties in our region still have Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Rocky Mountain Health Plans as choices.
We recommend that everyone not currently covered under a government health coverage program, like Medicaid or Medicare, or an employer-sponsored plan, explore their options through the state marketplace. Plans are affordable thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which has reduced the cost of insurance premiums. The Open Enrollment Period runs November 1 and runs until Jan. 15. For coverage to begin on Jan. 1, 2022, enrollment must occur by Dec. 15.
New this year is the OmniSalud option. This new program provides the opportunity for Colorado’s immigrant community to purchase affordable health insurance, regardless of their immigration status, through Colorado Connect. Eligible individuals may be able to access a $0/month premium plan with financial help. To qualify, an individual must earn no more than $1,699/month, or a family of 4 must earn no more than $3,469/month. To apply, copies of IDs and proof of income are not required. It is important to note that information collected during the enrollment process remains private and cannot be shared with any federal agency nor can it be used for immigration enforcement. This type of health insurance coverage and financial assistance are not considered when making public charge determinations.
TCHNetwork will continue to help our community members explore their options and find what works best, including assisting individuals and families with Medicaid, CHP+, and SNAP (Food Stamps) applications.
Should your clients or customers need insurance, you can schedule an appointment using our enrollment scheduler Appointment Scheduler or email enrollment@tchnetwork.org. We will have the local Enrollment team contact them to follow up and complete the application. We have enrollment navigators in Delta, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties. We have trained bilingual and bicultural staff to meet the diverse needs of our community. If necessary, we can also meet virtually with people in Gunnison and Hinsdale counties.
Each of our Enrollment Navigators completes over 40 hours of training to assist our community members in examining their options related to Health Insurance. This also includes determining a household’s eligibility for affordability options on Connect 4 Health Colorado through Cost Share Reduction programs and Premium Tax Credits.
Questions, call the TCHNetwork office at 970-708-7096 or cpm@tchnetwork.org. In addition to the referral form, I have attached flyers that your office can post to share news about TCHNetwork’s ability to assist your patients and clients during Open Enrollment and through our diverse programs.
