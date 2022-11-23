Tri-County Health Network has begun meeting with clients for the annual Open Enrollment Period for health insurance through the state marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado, and Colorado Connect for immigrants who are undocumented.

This ten-week period is a time to compare plans for individuals and families who don’t have health insurance or coverage through their employer. This year’s plans are Friday Health Plans in Delta, and all counties in our region still have Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Rocky Mountain Health Plans as choices.



