Subject: Column
Attention: editor@montrosepress.com
Title: True Peace
Author: Pastor Roland Kassales of Victory Baptist Church
Peace. What comes to mind when you think of this concept? Perhaps peace for you is a place, a person, a sound, a song, or maybe it’s just a dream. The immediate picture that appears in my mind is the green meadow just below Courthouse Mountain in between two stands of trees where the cool shadows of the forest give way to the warmth of blooming flowers, birds singing, and the gentle trickle of water nourishing the plants as it makes its way to the creek in the valley below.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines peace as “a state of tranquility or quiet” that results from “freedom from civil disturbance” or “a state of security or order within a community provided for by law or custom.” Perhaps, while you understand the place of laws, governments, and militaries, you long for peace that results not from intimidation or suppression but rather peace that results from genuine love and harmony.
Reflecting on the dictionary definition of peace brings two thoughts to mind. The first thought considers the nature of peace: Is peace subjective or objective? The second thought considers the atmosphere of peace: What is necessary for peace?
Religions, teachers, leaders, and movements have all offered various solutions to these questions, but most solutions offered rest in subjectivity based on an atmosphere of each individual’s making which necessitates the constant redefining of peace both for the individual and for those in each individual’s space. In a world quickly approaching eight billion (sometimes cranky) individuals, peace seems illusive.
I would propose to you that peace by nature is objective and thus achievable, and its atmosphere exists outside of each individual necessitating humility on the part of each individual to accept that reality which results in an internal peace of the soul manifested in external tranquility.
In this proposal I desire to turn our attention away from the expectation created by the dictionary definition of peace which depends on order manufactured by laws and customs to focus our attention on the one who gives objectivity to peace and is the atmosphere of peace. Peace has a name. That name is Jesus.
The biblical prophet Isaiah said of God, “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock.” The apostle Paul speaks to the reality of this truth when he says in Philippians 4:7, “The peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Peace, then, finds perfection in God and realization when an individual humbly enters into a relationship with God who is eternally unchanging. To know God, we look to Jesus who reveals God to us and is the one who provides the atmosphere of peace in which we experience the guarding of our hearts and minds.
Peace, then, is not dependent on circumstances, but is objectively found in the person of Jesus and exists regardless of circumstances because he remains the same though our situations never do. Jesus invites us to know God’s peace when he says in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Are you looking for peace? Jesus is peace, and he offers you rest if you come to him. Peace results from his genuine love for you and your humble acceptance of that love in a relationship of harmony with him. No war, no civil disruption, no change in life can take away that peace.
Roland Kassales is administrative pastor for Victory Baptist Church.