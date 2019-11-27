Two people were found safe late Wednesday morning, after apparently spending the night in or near their stranded truck off Dave Wood Road.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office publicized the disappearance of Jennifer Gallegos, after categorizing her as a missing person. Authorities began looking for her after her father reported she had not returned to her home from a housecleaning job.
He reported his daughter and another person, whose name is not listed in the available Montrose County Sheriff’s Office reports, had gone to the Sanborn Park area to clean homes at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but had not returned as of 11:20 that night.
The MCSO, its posses on the East End and West End, and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, launched a search for the women and the Ford F-150 they were thought to be in.
Gallegos and the other person were found Wednesday, off Dave Wood and Cornerstone, where a private road crosses. The SMCSO reached the stranded party as posse members were en route and at about the same time as a Civil Air Patrol search plane had been requested.
“It’s very good,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “We appreciate the cooperation between SMCSO, the West End deputies and East End deputies and posses. … It ended up well.”
Lillard said the two spent the night trying to get over a road that is impassable, and which will get worse with coming storms predicted for the area. The truck remains stuck there, he said.
As a general caution, Lillard reminded travelers to be prepared by keeping in their vehicles enough food, water and warm clothing to last 72 hours, as well as other items and medication specific to their individual needs.
“You should be prepared for the worst because the Colorado weather can be very unforgiving, especially this time of year with the cold and the snow,” Lillard said.
