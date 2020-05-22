Two vehicle crash near Montrose airport
(Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press

At least two vehicles collided in a head-on collision just south of the intersection of Townsend Ave. and LaSalle Rd. Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred south of the stoplight. Law enforcement narrowed traffic flow to one lane for both southbound and northbound traffic as emergency personnel worked to remove the vehicles and debris from the road.

The Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff's office responded to the scene.

Law enforcement were not immediately available for more details.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Load comments