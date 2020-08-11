Two women indicted as part of drug sweep plead guilty to distribution charges

Two women, who were among 13 people arrested in January on federal indictments, have pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and heroin.
Angelina Maeastas and Naomi Vaugh, both of Montrose, pleaded guilty last week in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Maestas and Vaughn conspired with others to obtain and distribute 50 grams or more of meth; 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, and less than 100 grams of heroin.
They were indicted as part of a months-long investigation involving local and federal agents.
Indicted with them were Omar Briceno-Quijano, 29; Ofelia Lopez; Luis Alberto Ibarra-Tadeo, 26; Romeo Lujan, 28; Joseph Davis; Jonte LeFlore, 34; Dustin Debarris, 31; Steven Keith Jones, 33; Frank Arroyo, 44; Amanda Sumpter, 49 and Nicole Wickman, 36.
Those cases are pending.
Maestas was rearrested in May, accused of posting protected documents on Facebook that identified another defendant in the drug case, whom she accused of cooperating with investigators. She pleaded guilty to witness, victim or informant tampering, the USAO’s announcement said.
Sentencing dates are pending.
