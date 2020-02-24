UPDATE: Alleged murder attempt brings $500K bond

Saying “enough is enough,” a Montrose woman asked for a bond that would keep in jail her former boyfriend, who is accused of attempted murder.
Saturday night, Frankie T. Lopez, 38, of Mancos, allegedly came to the Lincoln Road home where the woman was, and where her current boyfriend lives. Lopez allegedly took a .22 rifle that was leaning against the wall, kicked in a bedroom door, pointed the gun into the face of the 23-year-old boyfriend, who sleeping in the room, and pulled the trigger twice.
The gun was unloaded; however, the younger man told Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigators he “heard the firing pin strike an empty chamber,” Deputy Sam Gall wrote in Lopez’s arrest affidavit.
The 23-year-old grabbed the barrel and shoved the rifle away, then fought with Lopez for control of the weapon while his 24-year-old roommate rushed in to help.
The affidavit says Lopez fled the home. The 23-year-old man retrieved a loaded handgun and fired a warning shot into the ground outside.
Lopez’s former girlfriend heard the struggle and later told investigators she “knew it was Frankie” trying to shoot the younger man and that she thought he would do the same to her and the roommate.
Deputies aired a description of Lopez’s vehicle, which the Colorado State Patrol spotted a short time later on Dallas Divide. With assistance from multiple officers from San Miguel and Ouray counties, Lopez was arrested without further incident.
He reportedly told Gall nothing of the younger man’s account was true; that he did not know where the man’s home was and he did not know the woman had a new significant other.
At a Monday advisement hearing, the woman told Montrose County Court Judge Ben Morris Lopez wouldn’t leave her alone.
“It’s been a year and a half of him traumatizing my children and I,” she said, adding that although Lopez is on GPS monitoring for two other cases, he seems to be slipping the device off.
“I think enough is enough. … He tracked me down. He stole our gun and pulled the trigger. Thankfully, it wasn’t loaded,” the woman said.
The District Attorney’s Office in a position statement asked for a $100,000 bond to be set, citing Lopez’s criminal history in three counties going back to 2000, and including two Montrose cases from 2019, which both involve one of the alleged victim’s in the newest case. Court records show Lopez was charged last year with trespassing, violation of a civil protection order, burglary and false reporting.
Lopez was being electronically monitored while on bail in those two cases. Prosecutors said law enforcement is concerned Lopez has been tampering with the monitor. They said he poses a clear danger to the community, and asked for $100,000 cash-only bail.
“I think it should be higher than $100,000,” the woman told the court during her statement. “He will not stop until he kills me or is locked up. I don’t know what else has to happen.”
Her boyfriend’s father, who owns the Lincoln Road property, also urged a higher bond.
“He put a gun in my son’s face and pulled the trigger twice. He is a danger,” the man said.
His son spoke next, calling Lopez a clear danger to the public, and particularly a danger to him and to the woman. “It just needs to stop,” he said.
The man’s grandfather told the court there is video evidence of Lopez following the couple and anyone willing to go to such extremes needs to have a high bond set.
The public defender who appeared with Lopez during Monday’s advisement asked for a lower, secured bond, pointing out Lopez is already on bond in his two 2019 cases and one of those carries a $15,000 bond.
Lopez is a lifelong Western Slope resident, is employed full time in construction and has transportation, the public defender said, calling $100,000 “excessive.”
“My concern is for public safety,” Morris said, going on to set bail at five times the amount requested by prosecutors — $500,000, cash-only, which later prompted a “wow” from the defendant when he asked for clarification, and a “thank you” from the alleged victim’s grandfather as he left court.
“I think he is of great risk of harm to the community and to the victims,” Morris said.
Lopez is accused of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, felony menacing, domestic violence, violating a protection order, criminal mischief and violating bond conditions.
Formal charges are due by March 11. Lopez was set to return to court March 12.
This story updates a previous breaking news report.
