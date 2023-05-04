230505-news-co 141 closure

A photo captured on May 3, 2023 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a CDOT bridge structure located on Colorado Highway 141 at mile point 88.5. River flow rates are nearing 10-year flood event levels. (Courtesy photo/CDOT)

UPDATE:

After keeping a nervous eye on runoff conditions and reservoir releases Wednesday going into Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation determined Colorado 141 can remain open between Naturita and Gateway.



