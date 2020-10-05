UPDATE: Wyoming couple severely injured in plane crash
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office hailed passersby who helped pull a Wyoming couple from the wreckage of their plane after it crashed a few minutes before noon on the Grand Mesa Sunday.
Tyler Beyer, 35, and his wife, Jessica Beyer, 33, of Barr Nunn, Wyoming, were aboard the Cessna 210B twin-seat plane when it went down at mile marker 25, Colorado 65, close to Ward Lake.
The Beyers were severely injured, sustaining broken bones and burns when their plane hit the ground and burst into flames.
Jessica was flown from the scene by CareFlight of the Rockies and Tyler was taken by Delta County ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.
According to a Go Fund Me page set up by friends, the Beyers were later transported to a Denver hospital. They were said to have been returning home from a family celebration in Grand Junction when the plane lost power, forcing Tyler to crash land.
According to the DCSO’s Monday news release, witnesses said the plane experienced what sounded like engine problems as it flew above the tree line near Ward Lake. A short time later, they heard the plane crash, saw smoke coming up, and called emergency services.
First responders with Delta County Ambulance District, Cedaredge Fire Department and DCSO found the plane fully engulfed, but the couple had been pulled from the wreckage by passersby. According to witness accounts given to the Montrose Daily Press, some of the passersby also attempted to create a fire break between the wreckage and the nearby forest, to reduce wildfire risks.
“We had some passersby stop and pull them out of the wreckage,” DCSO Deputy Jake Hernandez told the Montrose Daily Press Sunday.
One of those people was Paula Marchionda, a doctor in Grand Junction, who was the first medical person on the scene. An emergency room nurse and two physicians assistants also acted to help the two passengers ahead of first responders arriving at the scene.
“We were pulling out of the visitor center and when we came around the corner I became concerned for a forest fire," Marchionda said. "They hit the dirt and then landed there and the people started to get out and then people pulled them the rest of the way out."
Marchionda said someone had a shovel and used it to back scrape the vegetation around the plane to create a barrier between the plane and the forest.
"It was a great crew of about 20 people and everyone pitched in," Marchionda said. "It was community collaboration at its best."
“I would like to express my gratitude to all the witnesses who arrived shortly after the crash and helped remove Jessica and Tyler from the crash, possibly saving both their lives,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said, in Monday’s news release. He declined to provide further updates on the couple, citing medical privacy laws. “But we wish them a speedy recovery,” Taylor said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have assumed jurisdiction over the investigation; federal investigators were expected to arrive on scene sometime Monday. Deputies and Delta County Search and Rescue personnel were providing scene security.
The NTSB’s national accident database had not been updated with any preliminary crash report for the month of October as of Monday. It typically takes between six and 18 months for an investigation and final report to be issued.
To help the Beyers with medical expenses, visit gofundme.com and search under “Tyler and Jess’s medical expenses,” or enter https://www.gofundme.com/f/zz5x49-tyler-and-jesss-medical-expenses.
This story updates a Sunday breaking news story by Montrose Daily Press Digital Content Coordinator and Staff Writer Lauren Brant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.