Megan Hess intends to plead guilty to a single count of mail fraud, thereby admitting to a long-running scheme involving human remains procured through her former funeral home, U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin said, in briefing the deceased’s families Tuesday.
The proposed plea agreement grants no concessions other than dismissal of five other mail fraud counts and the dismissal of shipping hazardous material charges. It encompasses the entire body procurement scheme alleged by the government and there is no practical difference between her pleading to one count or being convicted of all six mail fraud charges, Chaffin said.
The maximum penalty is 20 years.
“Ms. Hess will not be going to trial,” Chaffin told dozens of people who had used the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors mortuary for their loved ones’ final arrangements.
Hess, with her mother, Shirley Koch, is accused of harvesting whole bodies or body parts for sale in the research and medical markets without proper consent and/or notification of next of kin. It is alleged Hess sold bodies that were to have been cremated and in some cases, returned to families ashes that were not their loved ones’, or were another substance altogether.
The alleged activity came to light in 2018 following an investigative series published by Reuters, and when the FBI and the state of Colorado served search warrants at Sunset Mesa that February. The reported scheme spawned multiple civil suits, three of which are ongoing.
Hess and Koch were indicted in 2020 on charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud, as well as transporting hazardous materials, in connection with shipping the remains of three people who were positive for hepatitis-C. They pleaded not guilty.
Koch is still set for trial, although Chaffin said negotiations are ongoing.
Hess, however, filed a motion last week for a change of plea hearing, which Chaffin said will take place in front of a U.S. magistrate, likely in Grand Junction, and tentatively on July 5. At it, Hess would enter a plea and the magistrate would advise her of her rights and the penalties possible.
From there, the case would be set for sentencing in front of a federal judge, who would decide at that time whether to formally accept the plea agreement.
“In our view, the disposition has no real practical difference between us going to trial and prevailing,” Chaffin said.
“Ms. Hess is essentially pleading to a decades-long scheme to defraud hundreds of victims. It is the equivalent to the position we would have been in, had we gone to trial and prevailed on every count. In the government’s view, we’re not really giving up anything,” he said.
Whether convicted of one count of mail fraud, or of six, the maximum possible sentence is the same, Chaffin reiterated.
As is the case with a guilty verdict secured at trial, sentences are ultimately up to the court, which hears arguments and evidence from both sides, weighing those in consideration of the applicable laws.
The minimum sentence carries neither prison nor fines, but the government will argue for incarceration, Chaffin said.
“That will be the government’s recommendation, that she go to prison,” he said, later saying: “I think it’s unlikely there will be no prison time. Again, that’s ultimately up to the court.”
Dianna McBride, in listening to Chaffin, held up a cell phone picture of her late stepfather Gerald “Cactus” Hollenback. Hollenback was to have been cremated, but instead, Hess returned ashes to the family that weren’t his, according to a successful civil suit. McBride said Hollenback’s body was sold to an unknown party in Saudi Arabia.
“I just want my stepdad present at this hearing, as much as I could make him present,” McBride told Chaffin.
After the meeting, McBride said she was disappointed and that she did not understand how conviction on one count could bring the same sentence as conviction on six.
“So much of this has been disappointing for so long. I wanted to hold up his photo,” she said. “This is who we’re fighting for. I just wanted to remind them that here’s an example, here’s someone that was affected, and also, in some strange way, I thought it would make my stepfather present.”
McBride wasn’t alone in expressing disappointment. Judy Cressler had expected her father, Harold’s remains to be returned for cremation after being donated for research; instead, Sunset Mesa allegedly sold his body, which ended up in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s kind of disappointing,” Cressler said Tuesday after the briefing, also expressing doubts that Hess would go to prison if she pleads and the plea is accepted. “Mr. Chaffin said that he is pushing for some prison time. I have to hope that it’s going to work out that way.”
Word of the possible disposition was still surprising to Cressler, who had expected Hess would take the case to trial.
“I kind of want to get it over with and get past it,” Cressler said. “I’ll never get past it, but at least, get through this chapter of it.”
Human remains are evidence in the case — when, some on the Tuesday call asked, would their loved ones’ remains be returned?
Chaffin said that even after sentencing, Hess could appeal, and if Koch pleads out or is convicted, she can, too. That means the government has to retain the evidence until the case is absolutely idle, or until the defense agrees that it can be turned over sooner.
“We have to hold onto the evidence until the case is resolved,” Chaffin said, declining to speculate as to why the defense has not, so far, agreed to releasing evidence.
McBride said there is nothing for her mother and her to recover as to Hollenback: records of which she was informed appear only to show that he was sold, not to whom, she said.
“Unfortunately, there is nothing for us to get back. That is another big part of the pain of it all. I guess the best thing that can come out of this for us is to make people aware that this kind of thing does happen and to make sure that the laws are changed,” she said.
Prior to the Sunset Mesa case, there were few regulations and laws to prevent the sort of conduct alleged. Since the case began, however, the state passed a law that forbids people who own funeral homes from holding more than a 10% interested in a “non-transplant” tissue bank, like Hess’ former associated business, Donor Services Inc.
Also passed: a law making abuse of a corpse chargeable as a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, and a bill, signed into law in March, allowing the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to inspect funeral homes and businesses records when a complaint has been filed. Previously, DORA could only do so with permission of the funeral homes.
If Hess in fact enters a plea in her case and it is accepted, she would likely be sentenced in late fall or early winter, Chaffin estimated, although motions to continue are common in court cases.
Each count of mail fraud incorporates the entirety of the scheme, Chaffin said earlier Tuesday.
“We have ensured that there will be a conviction and we’ve ensured Ms. Hess will agree certain facts are true … that she defrauded hundreds of people, that she essentially admitted to each of the facts we laid out in the indictment two years ago.”
McBride said she worries that prosecutors have become complacent and that although she knows it is not Chaffin’s job to counsel the bereaved, she’d hoped to see a little more encouragement — “a little more fire, a little more gusto.” As it is, she’s not at all sure that Hess, if she pleads and the court accepts the plea, would receive the maximum sentence possible.
“I was glad to hear that (20 years) was the maximum sentence, but I didn’t hear any confidence behind that. It know it’s not up to him (Chaffin) to decide; he’s not the judge. Unfortunately, it didn’t instill confidence to me,” said McBride. “Of course we would like to get 20 years … but I’m not confident about that.”
Chaffin also explained where Koch’s case stands: for now, it remains set for trail, with jury selection to take place over two days, starting July 18. The trial is set for July 25 – Aug. 12, for now, in Grand Junction, although as with Hess’ change of plea hearing, that could change.
The federal courtroom in Grand Junction has limited capacity, so the USAO’s staff have sent notices to people asking whether they intend to attend the hearings/trial in person.
For now, Chaffin said, he and co-counsel Tim Neff are proceeding as if Koch will go to trial.
“We will presume that is how we are going to proceed,” he said.
“Let the courts do their work and hopefully, they pull through and give us justice,” Chris Kraschuk of Montrose said after the briefing.
Kraschuk used Sunset Mesa for his parents, Walter and Ruth’s, final arrangements. He said the FBI told him that Walter’s lower body was sold, as were Ruth’s knee and spine.
Kraschuk was part of a multi-party civil suit against Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors.
The hurt and horror are permanent, McBride said.
“Time passes and you get distracted, but as soon as it’s brought back in front of you, the emotion is always the same. It never goes away. It never dissipates,” she said.
“It feels like it was yesterday again.”
