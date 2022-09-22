Elevate

Elevate's contractor crews work in the Crawford area, a previous zone that they received grant funding to build. Elevate’s latest grant is poised to increase high-speed internet access. The USDA's investment in rural internet includes a $13.8 million grant for DMEA/Elevate. 

 (Courtesy photo/DMEA)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday.

The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, including in Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?