The board of the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP) selected Tanya Ishikawa as the Ouray County nonprofit’s executive director, with her position beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Ishikawa, who has been the communication director since October 2015, will be taking the helm of UWP as the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
“2023 is a significant year for us because we are entering our 10th year as a nonprofit devoted to monitoring, preserving and restoring the health of our watershed. This is the right time for us to take our activities to another level, and determine where our work can be most beneficial,” Ishikawa explained.
During the past six years, she led efforts that annually increased UWP’s funding including the coordination of Ridgway RiverFest, budget requests to local governments, and grants from foundations and state agencies. She also grew the number of email subscribers, event participants, and volunteers. In September, she graduated from the Water Leaders program, as a member of the 2022 class selected for customized professional development by Water Education Colorado.
“Participating in the Water Leaders program helped me understand how I can be more effective in collaborating and building partnerships. My goal is to continue to make valuable contributions of my time, energy, and talents alongside colleagues and volunteers who are just as passionate about our watershed’s health as I am,” she said.
She helps supervise volunteer crews for cleanups, tree plantings, weed removal, water quality monitoring, and various events. In her new role, she will be supporting board members with board development, and is recruiting new board members to begin serving in 2023.
She will continue to work alongside UWP Technical Coordinator Ashley Bembenek and Pamela Cannalte who is a fundraising and administrative assistant. In 2023, the staff plan to concentrate on developing the nonprofit’s next strategic plan, by analyzing water quality data in the first half of the year and engaging various stakeholders in discussions in the second half of the year.
UWP was initially formed in 2007, as a grassroots group of citizens concerned about local water quality, especially related to acid drainage the hundreds of abandoned mines impacting streams in the San Juan Mountains. In 2013, the group incorporated as a nonprofit and completed the Uncompahgre River Watershed Plan that helped characterize and prioritize watershed health conditions and projects. For more information: uncompahgrewatershed.org
