The board of the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP) selected Tanya Ishikawa as the Ouray County nonprofit’s executive director, with her position beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Ishikawa, who has been the communication director since October 2015, will be taking the helm of UWP as the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“2023 is a significant year for us because we are entering our 10th year as a nonprofit devoted to monitoring, preserving and restoring the health of our watershed. This is the right time for us to take our activities to another level, and determine where our work can be most beneficial,” Ishikawa explained.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?