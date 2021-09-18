The Valley Symphony Association
Where were you in 1970? Back then, the population of Montrose Country was just 18,750 people. It seems that the soaring majesty of the mountains, jewel blue lakes, and hidden green meadows called to people with music in their souls, and so the Valley Symphony Orchestra was born.
For the 50 years since our founding, volunteer musicians from all over the Uncompahgre, North Fork and Grand Valleys and Western Slope have been gathering, and the VSA has been growing.
We kicked off our landmark 50th Anniversary season with two free “Pops in the Park” concerts over the September 11 weekend, playing for free to crowds in Cedaredge Town Park and Montrose Riverbottom
Park to encourage community interest in supporting the arts. Pops concerts traditionally highlight contemporary music styles, including Americana, movie music, rock ‘n’ roll, Broadway show tunes, marches—pieces familiar to everyone.
Our Pops concerts featured both the orchestra and chorus along with the “Backyard Brass” quintet from our brass sections that formed last year during the COVID hiatus.
Our musicians were so excited to once again gather to play for appreciative audiences.
Reaching our milestone 50th anniversary makes me reflective and grateful to an organization that has given me so much.
While a member of the trumpet section in the 80s, I met my wife through an introduction by current VSA principal trumpet Dave Reddish.
In 2004, I joined the VSA chorus to contribute musically, and in 2010 I joined the board to contribute civically. I’m proud to lead the organization into its landmark 50th season as the board president.
We have expanded our concert series and aim to grow our audience, bringing people of all ages together to enjoy listening to the VSA bring classical music to life.
Everyone’s invited to enjoy our upcoming October through April concert series—and if you don’t think you’ll like symphonic music, we think you’ll be surprised.
You can also shuck the image of the symphony as being formal and stuffy. Like the West itself, both musicians and concert goers are a mix of all types of people. You’ll see folks in blue jeans, as well as folks who enjoy dressing up for our events. Ultimately, we are all drawn together by our love of music.
Having a regional all-volunteer arts organization such as the VSA is a rare and special thing for our regional community. So many people and businesses have supported our efforts, and we extend our grateful thanks for keeping us in the music-making business for 50 years.
We invite anyone interested in supporting the VSA either financially or by volunteering to contact us (ValleySymphony.org).
Season tickets and individual concert tickets are available online at ValleySymhony.org, in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.), and in Montrose at Our Town Matters Business Center (1245 E Main St.). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., is the owner of Clubb’s in Delta, a civic treasure and proverbial pillar of the Delta community, and an active member of the VSA in various ways for decades.
The VSA’s 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion will include:
“Fantastic Fantasia” – Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
“Christmas by Candlelight” – Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
“Seasons of Love” – Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.
“Flashback to the 70s” – March 27 at 3 p.m.
“Let’s Dance” – April 23 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 3 p.m.
About the Valley Symphony AssociationBringing classical music to life since 1970, the Valley Symphony Association has culturally enriched the community and its members by bringing together some of the best volunteer musicians from the North Fork and Uncompahgre Valleys to discover and present works of great composers, past and present.
Performances range from classical orchestral to upbeat pops, from purely instrumental to purely choral, to a combination of both.
For information, upcoming concerts, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or ValleySymphony.org. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St) and in Montrose at Our Town Matters Business Center (1245 E Main St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
