The sixth annual Freedom Festival golf tournament was held Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Bridges golf course in Montrose. Fourteen teams participated in the one-day, four-person scramble format.
The team of Sean Stansberry, Steve Gaber, Steve Skiff and Dave Woodruff won the tournament. The team of Dennis Friedrich, Jeff Freeburg, Landon Wareham and Ty Jennings finished second with the team of Craig Peterson, Linda Peterson, Brad Bingaman and Connie Bingaman winning third.
Scott Wittman and Kris Flower were the longest drive winners.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the programs of the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, a non-profit that serves more than 3,000 veterans and their spouses in four Western Slope counties.
