Vision Charter Academy celebrated the achievements of the graduating Class of 2022. This graduates persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic years with tremendous success.
Vision Charter Academy is a school within Delta County School District that works with parents, teachers and community partners to develop individualized learning plans. The graduates completed courses at home, on campus, at district schools, at Technical College of the Rockies, at Colorado Mesa University, through Colorado Northwestern Community College and through Western State University.
Of the 25 graduates, six earned honors diploma distinction. Seventy-six percent earned industry certifications and National Career Readiness Certifications, including one graduate, Lucas Chapman, who passed his Colorado residential wireman exam and is working on completing his Residential Electrician Apprenticeship.
Sixty percent of the graduates are college-bound and have been awarded a total of $235,000 in scholarships. The following graduates are recipients of scholarship awards:
Neveah Angotti: Colorado Mesa University Presidential Scholarship
Ethan Hartman: Grand Canyon University Merit Scholarship, Delta Rotary Scholarship, and the Ralph Mangum Memorial Scholarship
Jorryn Liberato-Hall: DMEA Scholarship
Olivia Lindsay: Stewart Watson Wheeler Scholarship and the Delta Altrusa Scholarship
Cody Proctor: Black Canyon Car Club and Ute Trails Car Club Scholarships
Sienna Reese: Fort Lewis College Presidential Merit Scholarships, Stewart Watson Wheeler Scholarship, DMEA Scholarship, Delta County Democrat Scholarships, Delta Federal Credit Union Scholarship, White Rose and OddFellows Scholarships
Dylan Miles: Colorado School of Mines Colorado Scholar Full Ride Scholarship
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone