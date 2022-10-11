A measure placed on Colorado’s 2022 ballot by Democrats in the state Legislature will ask voters to approve an income tax hike on people earning more than $300,000 a year to fund free lunches in public schools.

Proposition FF would raise about $100 million annually by limiting the total amount that high-income filers can deduct from their state income taxes, and allocate the funding to a new free-meals program within the Colorado Department of Education.



