Crime Stoppers tips and law enforcement agency cooperation led to the identification and arrests of two suspected in an alleged robbery at Walmart.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office street crimes unit on Friday arrested Chance Carroll, 26, and Austyn Mestayer, 22, on Montrose Police Department warrants.
Carroll is suspected of aggravated robbery, felony menacing and theft. Mestayer is suspected of attempted aggravated robbery and attempted theft.
“This was a really good example of agency cooperation. We had received several Crime Stoppers tips, which we relayed to the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa county Sheriff’s Office,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Monday.
“Both acted on those tips and ultimately, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office street crimes unit arrested these individuals.”
Carroll and Mestayer allegedly attempted to leave the Montrose Walmart with merchandise Oct. 27. A clerk confronted them and Carroll allegedly drew a knife, slashing at the clerk, before he and Mestayer fled the store. No injuries were reported, although the slashing motion was described by police as “a near miss.”
Hall on Monday said good leads were generated through Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, and by individuals who saw Facebook posts about the incident, who knew the suspects and provided information about where they might be.
The Mesa County street crimes unit on Friday located and surrounded the pair’s trailer home in Grand Junction on U.S. 50, Hall said. Carroll and Mestayer eventually emerged without incident and were taken into custody.
Hall said Carroll is also wanted in Louisiana for a parole violation, so the timing of the arrests was fortuitous.
“We really appreciate Mesa County’s street crimes unit and their work. I believe these two (suspects) were getting ready to leave the area when they were arrested,” Hall said. “Crime Stoppers was a tremendous asset in this case.”
Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers is set up so anyone with information about a crime can report anonymously. The number is 970-249-8500; or use the P3Tips phone app, or the website P3Tips.com.
The Montrose Police Department can be reached via dispatch at 970-249-9110.
