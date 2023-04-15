The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ tennis team hosted the Grand Junction Central High School Warriors at the tennis facility next to the Montrose Field House on Thursday, April 13. The Warriors ended up winning six of the seven matches.

The Red Hawks lone win of the afternoon came in the number one singles match as Andie Blowers defeated Alice Wickham 6-1 and 6-0.  



