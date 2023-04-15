The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ tennis team hosted the Grand Junction Central High School Warriors at the tennis facility next to the Montrose Field House on Thursday, April 13. The Warriors ended up winning six of the seven matches.
The Red Hawks lone win of the afternoon came in the number one singles match as Andie Blowers defeated Alice Wickham 6-1 and 6-0.
The rest of the matches did not go as well for the Red Hawks, with losses recorded for both singles and doubles matches.
“Number one singles player Andie Blower had a good win,” said head coach Anthony Ryan. Our number two singles player and number 2 doubles had very close matches against fairly equal opponents.”
“Our number two singles, Ryan Neary has been changing her forehand swing shape this year and is now playing more stable and successful tennis,” the coach continued.
The coach concluded his post-match remarks saying, “The other doubles pairs played against stronger opponents. They worked hard and are getting closer to their level each time out.”
The Red Hawks next action will be on Thursday, April 20, when the team travels to Fruita-Monument. The Red Hawks come home on Friday, April 21, and host the Durango Demons.
The Red Hawks season concludes with a visit to Delta on April 28 for a match with the Panthers.
The Regionals will be played in Grand Junction, and the state tournament will be contested in Pueblo.
