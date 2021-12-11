The Western Colorado Soil Health Committee has been meeting monthly now for eight years, planning several activities each year that provide education and outreach to both the ag and non-ag community.
These activities include the annual Soil Health Conference, Soil Health tours and field days, and exchanging information about the basics of soil health practices to anyone interested.
There are numerous farmers in the Tri-County area that have experimented for the last 20 or more years doing practices such as cover crops and minimum tillage to take advantage of cost savings in fuel, along with building organic matter and resilience to drought and insects, and to provide a source of grazing for cattle during those periods of very high hay costs.
The Soil Health Committee seeks to get farmer-to-farmer exchange of practices that have worked and those that have not worked with the goal of keeping more of the farmers and ranchers in business during these times of tight margins, decreasing water supplies and increasing real estate prices/land rental.
The fall Cover Crop Tour was held Nov. 10 on four farms in the Spring Creek and Olathe areas. Agoro Carbon Alliance and the Soil Health Committee sponsored a bus and snacks for 52 attendees.
Steve Woodis, former biologist and Wildlife Planner for the Montrose NRCS narrated the stops at John Harold’s farm on Spring Creek (farmed by Jordan Frigetto), David Harold’s organic farm west of Olathe, Robert Contreras sweet corn field near Olathe, and a cover crop with surge irrigation south of Olathe owned by Charles Greenacre.
Many positive comments about the practices and plants involved were noted. The practices of cover crops varied from field to field and crop to crop.
They involved using both no-till drills and broadcast seed by Producers COOP for seeding the covers after sweet corn, inter-seeding in corn, and rejuvenating a pasture that had a real problem with foxtail grass weed, using surge irrigation to keep the water-loving weed at bay along with the triticale-dominated six-way cover crop to break up the hard pan and increase drainage while providing competition for the foxtail.
Later in November, 10 members of our committee attended a field day hosted by two farmers and seed dealers in the Grand Valley near Fruita.
There were over 100 participants in attendance at this field day. The first stop was at Mark King’s 29-acre field that was currently being mob- grazed by 140 yearling calves in 1-acre paddocks.
The field previously had been planted with barley, then seeded with a 17-way cover crop in August after barley harvest. The field has not been plowed in 5 years, the rows are maintained by a row cleaner and marker owned and designed by Lowell King.
The group watched as the three foot tall cover paddock was moved with hot wires on portable spools and step-in posts. The cattle practically moved themselves to help themselves to the fresh greens.
The cattle owner commented that the previous herd of yearlings exceeded two pound per day of gain and had a cost of $0.67 per pound of gain. His goal is 2.5 pounds per day this year.
A herd of 80 cows came in behind the calves to finish grazing the cover. After a strip is grazed down for the length of the field, Mark seeds cereal rye at 120 pounds per acre to establish a winter cover that will provide even more pasture or grass hay the following April before being sprayed with Round-Up and no-till planted with field corn in May 2022.
Mark estimates that the previous cover crop reduces his nitrogen application by 1/3 and his phosphorus application entirely. The biology activated by the high- fungal seed mix activate and covert phosphorus that has existed in the soil for many years.
The afternoon stop was at Lowell King’s farm three miles north of there. When Lowell bought this place several years back, it had not been farmed for several years and had a high amount of weed seed.
Lowell has used continuous crops of corn followed by cereal rye-based covers to rebuild the soil and clean up the weeds. The area NRCS soil scientist, Chuck Peacock, had a pit dug at the edge of the field to show the rooting depth, reduced soil compaction and soil structure improvement in just three years. Lowell also explained how his row cleaner and 14-foot Esch no-till drills work and ran them in the field for the group to see.
Lowell King has been the catalyst for many of the Grand Valley farmers to try the soil health practices and noted that he has enough feed to graze his 80 cows year around on his various cover crop fields and now sells his alfalfa and corn for cash crops that were previously fed to the cows.
Lowell has also been a keynote speaker at our last two Western Colorado Soil Health Conferences and will speak again on this year’s agenda as well as being on a farmer panel. The 10th annual Western Colorado Soil Health Conference will be held this year in Montrose on Feb. 26 at the Montrose Pavilion.
Keynote speakers include Dale Strickler and Marlon Winger. Both men are well-known in the mid-west in all phases of cover crops and minimum tillage protocols.
Fourteen other local and regional speakers will also speak on many break-out sessions during the day. The Conference is still seeking more sponsors and businesses, we already have exceeded last years’ and expect 200 or more participants.
It will be offered both in-person and Virtual for 2022. To see the agenda, speakers and topics, as well as to register for the 2022 Conference, visit westerncoloradosoilhealth.org.