I am always refreshed by reading the Gospel accounts of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Matthew, Mark, Luke and John have all been used by God to help me see Jesus the Christ, the Son of God in new and exciting lights. The old familiar stories about Jesus are always fresh to my heart and soul.
One of my favorite stories from the life of Jesus comes just after Jesus had made a point that people see what they expect to see. You and I call this phenomenon, perspective. Each of us has a pair of ‘life experience’ glasses through which we see life. Jesus said it this way, “Wisdom is justified of all her children.”
After making this stunning observation, Jesus is invited to the home of Simon, a Pharisee for a feast. Good food! Good company! Good conversation! Good times! I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall that day. Now, understand in those days, people did not have all of the means of entertainment that you and I have at our disposal. In Jesus’ day, the common people liked to watch the powerful people’s feast (I know that does not sound very entertaining to any of us, does it). Another piece of information that we need in order to understand the setting for this story is the description of how people ate these meals. No social distancing for sure! At these important feasts, a guest would be seated in almost a reclining position at the table. You would be leaning upon a lush pillow on one ankle and your feet would stick out behind you.
So, can you picture this scene? Jesus is sitting down to eat a fancy meal with a group of fancy people. No one is in a hurry; this is not fast food! The ordinary people from the village have come to observe the festivities! And among them is a woman that everyone in town knows. She is called “a sinner” in Luke’s Gospel. In other words, she is “that woman!” Everyone from the village and the guests at the table are all watching to see what “that woman” is going to do. Incredibly, “that woman” goes right to the feet of Jesus. She begins to weep over Jesus’ feet, she dries her tears with her hair, and then she breaks upon a treasure of perfume and pours it unto Jesus’ feet.
Remember, Jesus has just made a point about our perceptions. We all have them; and quickly nearly everyone came to about the same conclusion: Jesus is not much of a holy man. If Jesus were a holy person, he would never allow “that woman” to touch him.
But my friend, this is Jesus and I have come to believe that Jesus is dangerous. There is much more about Jesus than meets the eye. Jesus knows their hearts! Jesus tells a story to Simon the host. Simon, there was a man who had people that owed him money. One person did not owe very much, the other owed a bunch. Simon, this man forgave both of these debtors all of their debt. Now, Jesus does a dangerous thing. Jesus asks Simon a question. Simon, which of these debtors loved the man who forgave them the most? Simon is careful. Simon supposes that the one who was forgiven the most. Yes, Jesus would respond to Simon.
Now, Jesus does the dangerous thing. He exposes Simon’s heart to Simon. Jesus says to Simon, when I came into your home, you did not offer to wash my feet (another custom for another day); but “that woman” has not only washed my feet with her tears, she has dried them with her hair. And Simon, you as a host did not offer oil for my head (another custom for another day); and that woman” has anointed my feet with lavish perfume. Simon, you did not kiss me (you know); but that woman” has not ceased to kiss my feet.
And yes, now Jesus does something radical, something that no one including “that woman” expected. Jesus forgave “that woman” all of her sins!
What an incredible story from the life of Jesus! This incident has the power to reveal your own perception of Jesus. Who is this Jesus? If he is your equal or less than your equal, you might treat him like Simon did. Invite to your feasts; but you have no plans to honor him with dignity or respect or common everyday courtesies. He is to you just another of many other humans. But, but, if you are like “that woman” and you see Jesus as much more than an ordinary man, you see Him as worthy. You see Him as compassionate. You see Him as your only hope. You might bow before Him and kiss His feet as well.
So my friend, what is your point of view about Jesus? Jesus will not change because of your point of view. But you might!
Jim Welch is the pastor of Victory Baptist Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.