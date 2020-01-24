Believe it or not, I think plants really do communicate with us. It’s just a matter of learning their language and what they’re trying to tell us. Here are a few things some of your plants may be trying to communicate to you.
The most common houseplant problems come from watering issues. Small, limp leaves or leaf drop is usually a result of the plant trying to tell you that the soil has been either too wet or too dry for a prolonged period of time. You don’t really want to water by a set schedule, but checking the soil moisture on a regular basis, say once a week is a good idea. A soil moisture meter can be used, or you could poke your finger into the soil a little ways to check the moisture. Don’t just touch the top of the soil. That can be deceiving. I’ll bet you’ll notice your plants don’t require as much water during the winter months.
Too much water forces oxygen out of the soil, literally smothering the roots and causing them to rot. Over-watered plants will become limp, yellow, and usually have soft, mushy stems. If rot has set in, an unpleasant odor may be present.
Brown tips and edges of the leaves turning brown can result from a few different things. Dry soil, low temperatures, hot air, or too much fertilizer can all leave your plant with brown tips. Check these conditions if your plant is complaining. Most plants, similar to people, are comfortable with daytime temperatures of between 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit and nighttime temps above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to keep your plants away from both cold drafts and sources of heat, like radiators, ovens, fireplaces, and electronic devices. Long-leafed plants such as spider plants (Chlorophytum), corn plants (Dracaena) and palms are sensitive to dehydration, hence the brown tips. Letting the water drain through the pot will help flush this through the soil helping the condition. Collecting and using rainwater in the summer to water your houseplants will almost make your plants smile with happiness.
When you water your interior plants you should thoroughly soak the soil. This is why drain holes in the bottom of the pot are important. However, don’t let the excess water stand in the saucer as this can lead to root rot and will cause an ugly brown, crusty, salt build up on the soil and in the saucer. Excess water should be poured out of the saucer, or it could be sucked out with a turkey baster. The soil should not be watered again until it becomes dry to the touch, which reminds me, always water with tepid water. Cold or icy water can harm your plant.
It’s hard to keep up with watering a plant that has become too large for the pot. There will be little room for water if the roots are in tight quarters. You should also watch for the soil pulling away from the sides of the pot, which causes the water to run straight down the sides without being of much benefit to the plant.
It’s a good idea to repot the plant every few years, using fresh potting soil. You may need to increase the size of the pot or divide the plant. This will depend on the species of your plant. It’s better for most plants to do this after they resume more active growth in the spring. I like to take my plants outside to repot them, which makes the clean up a lot easier. I also dump the old soil into the compost pile or into my garden.
I consider winter an off-season for most of my houseplants so I let them rest and don’t fertilize them unless they are looking a little off color and peaked. I prefer a fertilizer that I can mix in my watering can and simply water it in. Miracle-Gro® Miracid is great for interior plants in our area because of our more alkaline water. Just be sure to follow the label directions when mixing it.
Signs of light starvation include sluggish growth, unusually small pale leaves, and limp stems. On the other hand, bright direct sunlight hitting the leaves can sunburn some species. Knowing the conditions your plant prefers is extremely helpful. Remember, the sun will shift positions so what may be suitable during one season could damage the plant in the next. Most indoor plants like an average of 14 hours of sunlight each day. If possible, rotate your pots about a quarter turn every time you water. This will keep them growing evenly and prevent a lopsided plant or one that only has leaves on one side.
Spots on the leaves may be signaling a fungal problem. However, sometimes the plant may simply have spots because of water on the leaves, so be sure you know what the problem really is. Sometimes all you need to do is remove the affected leaves (don’t remove more than 1/3 of the leaves) and correct the stress problems. However, in severe cases a fungicide may be needed. Keep in mind though, that fungicides can often be more toxic than insecticides. I take the plant outside to apply any pesticides or fungicides whenever possible.
Check your plants when you water to make sure they don’t have an insect problem. Many insects can be knocked off the plant with a strong stream of water. Plant leaves can also be washed off with a soft cloth or sponge. Some insects can be removed with rubbing alcohol on a Q-tip, but this may need to be done a few consecutive times.
You can always bring a sample of the plant problem to the CSU Extension office for a diagnosis. Just be sure to put the sample in a sealed container.
I think it’s a lot easier to choose an interior plant that suits the conditions where you would like it to grow rather than trying to change the conditions where you want it to grow. Doing an Internet search should help you find the right plant for your area.
Last but not least, when your plant still looks sick and you’ve tried everything, try placing it outdoors next spring after all danger of frost has passed. If you have a shaded protective area where you can regularly water the plant, you may be surprised at the recovery. Being outside in a protected location just seems to make the plants happy. I have several houseplants that are living proof of that. Your plants might be trying to tell you that they’re as anxious for spring to arrive as you are.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a Commercial Pesticide Applicator, ISA Certified Arborist, and Advanced Master Gardener .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.