Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, left, and Republican Heidi Ganahl are running for Colorado governor. 

 (Polis: Mike Sweeney for Colorado Newsline; Ganahl: William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

As ballots head out to voters across the state this week, Coloradans can expect a continued flurry of campaign advertisements to hit their televisions, streaming services and internet browsers as candidates for statewide office push their messages.

It is an industry that involves tens of millions of dollars in Colorado. Colorado Newsline analyzed political television advertisement contracts filed with the Federal Communications Commission from the eight major party candidates for statewide offices across seven channels. The broadcast channels included are CBS4, 9NEWS, Denver 7, FOX31, KWGN, KRDO and KKTV.



