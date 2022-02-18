So how was your Valentine’s Day? Full of snuggling, petting, kissing, and purring? Or was it just another Manic Monday? Well, if it was the latter, I am here to give you another chance by declaring this Valentine’s Week (but don’t worry, we won’t tell Hallmark…). Life is short and if you can’t celebrate love the way it deserves, then life just became even shorter. Didn’t get it right on V-Day? No worries, here is my animal-lover’s guide for Valentine’s Week:
Animal-lovers overall are compassionate, kind, and generous people. They want gifts that acknowledge these qualities within them. Be it your partner, your neighbor, or better yet, someone you don’t even get along with,Valentine’s them up with something that makes the world a brighter place.
Chocolate, overrated (and gives me a belly ache). A gift in the recipient’s name to your local humane society, priceless (and feeds my belly). Flowers brighten anyone’s day but what about planting some bulbs or a tree in an animal lover’s name? Or you can donate to Second Chance and ask if they will name a homeless pet after the gift recipient.
Embrace Valentine’s Week. Hug your dog, cat, or neighbor. How about a hot date to the Second Chance Shelter to pet some kitties and walk some dogs (my personal favorite)? And while a simple card with your gift is always nice, a heartfelt soul-exposing letter to someone you care about really kicks it up. I also would recommend a good game of tag, but my editor said that may not be as romantic as I think it is.
Just make sure that whatever you are thinking about, to whoever the recipient might be, purely platonic or otherwise, that the gift pushes you closer to the edge of real living and keeps your heart ticking. Although a good chew toy is always a great gift, this week perhaps make it about quality time together instead (or a chew toy after a fun trip playing in the mountains).
My name is Lucky. I am a two-year young extremely handsome male Shepador (Lab-Shepherd mix). Although I am not feeling lucky to be homeless during Valentine’s Week, I feel that will change as soon as you finish reading this Pet Column. If your V-Day was drab and loveless, I am the guy for you. I am energetic with boundless amounts of love to share. I also love playing with other dogs, hiking, football, and lounging during my down time.
Don’t let Valentine’s Day roll past you like the drivel of any regular old day. Take a risk and give in to your passions, be brave and show someone, anyone, that you care about them (even non-animal-loving types), and then make it a daily habit. But most importantly, come meet me this week, let me complete you.
