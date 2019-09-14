Colorado may have a settlement with OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma “crammed” upon it, even if the state doesn’t think a national agreement between local governments and the pharmaceutical giant goes far enough to address the opioid crisis.
That’s because if enough of the government entities suing Purdue agree to the terms of the settlement, said to be up to $12 billion, a bankruptcy court could force Colorado to be a part of the accord.
“There is this risk of enough states coming on board and the settlement gets crammed down,” Weiser said.
Weiser has said he doesn’t think the terms reached with Purdue are adequate. News of the deal broke on Wednesday.
“There’s a large number of states that have the concern that I do that this is not a sufficient amount and doesn’t do justice to what I believe the harm requires us to obtain,” he said in an interview with The Colorado Sun.
