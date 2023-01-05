Almost 60 years ago The Wilderness Act set forward the strongest set of protections for public lands with a vision of maintaining the wildest places for future generations. But today, across the West, there are still over 180,000 acres of privately owned property within federally designated wilderness areas known as inholdings, ranging from a few acres to thousands of acres.
Each one represents a hole in the fabric of wilderness protection — a threat to the wild character and ecological integrity of the lands surrounding them. Each one carries the possibility of development and resource extraction in the heart of some of the grandest landscapes in the American West.
In the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, southeast of Silverton, the Weminuche Wilderness covers almost half a million acres of pristine alpine habitat, including three 14,000 ft peaks. The Wilderness Land Trust recently completed the purchase of three private parcels within the Weminuche Wilderness known as the Great Western Lode, totaling 30.96 acres.
Protected within the property is a fragile community of grasses, sedges, and dwarf plants that make up Colorado's alpine tundra. The popular 9.3 mile Whitehead Trail runs through two of the Great Western Lode parcels, connecting the Continental Divide Trail, Highland Mary Trail, and Deer Park Trails. Prior to our purchase, public access on the Whitehead Trail was not secured through the private parcels, leaving these treasured recreation opportunities vulnerable.
With the purchase complete, the Wilderness Land Trust will now begin the process of transferring the property to public ownership as part of the San Juan National Forest. The two parcels which include the Whitehead Trail, which are inholdings in the wilderness area, will become designated wilderness upon their transfer.
The third, which is half in the wilderness area and half out, will become national forest. Now protected, this rugged and breathtaking landscape will be accessible for future generations to explore.
This year the Wilderness Land Trust is celebrating its 30th anniversary working to keep the promise of wilderness by acquiring these private inholdings from willing landowners and transferring them to federal ownership to become designated wilderness. In this time we have purchased and transferred 539 parcels totaling over 55,500 acres from Arizona to Alaska.
Along the way they've completed 17 wilderness areas by removing their last remaining private inholdings.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone