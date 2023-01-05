land map

A map of the land.

Almost 60 years ago The Wilderness Act set forward the strongest set of protections for public lands with a vision of maintaining the wildest places for future generations. But today, across the West, there are still over 180,000 acres of privately owned property within federally designated wilderness areas known as inholdings, ranging from a few acres to thousands of acres.

Each one represents a hole in the fabric of wilderness protection — a threat to the wild character and ecological integrity of the lands surrounding them. Each one carries the possibility of development and resource extraction in the heart of some of the grandest landscapes in the American West.



