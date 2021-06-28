A Lamar woman died Saturday, when the 2006 Lincoln truck in which she was a passenger strayed out of lane on U.S. 50 in rural Delta County and struck an oncoming pickup head-on.
Ashley McDonald, 33, was declared dead at the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol reports. The driver of the Lincoln, Jason Seiler, 42, of Pueblo, sustained minor injuries, as did Leah Crockett, 47, of Washington State, the driver of the 2014 Dodge truck he hit. McDonald was not wearing a seat belt, CSP spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis said.
The Lincoln was traveling east on U.S. 50 through a road construction area when it came into the westbound lane. Crockett attempted to avoid hitting the Seiler vehicle, but could not, Lewis said.
Although the crash occurred at about 2:30 Saturday afternoon, it was at about 7:30 that the wreckage was fully cleared. Crockett was towing a trailer, Lewis said.
Lanes opened at about 6:30 p.m. Travelers caught behind the crash then encountered an extensive, slow-moving backlog.
Lewis’ reports do not indicate whether any charges are contemplated. Speed, alcohol and drugs were not considered as factors. The crash remains under investigation.
