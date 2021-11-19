Woman still missing after alleged kidnapper arrested

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Nov. 19 arrested Tre Richardson, who is accused of kidnapping Angela O’Neill from a home in Montrose.
O’Neill, 41, is still missing.
“We’re pretty concerned about her,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said later Friday, Nov. 19. Investigators continue searching for O’Neill, who is considered endangered.
O’Neill was visiting a home on South San Juan Avenue on Wednesday evening. Police said Richardson, with whom she had a previous relationship, arrived and after an interaction at the home, forcefully removed O’Neill. Police said he drove off with her in a minivan.
Mesa County deputies located Richardson at a home in the 3200 block of Main Street in Clifton early Friday morning, an agency spokeswoman said. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department’s combined Special Weapons and Tactics team assisted in the arrest and also recovered the van. The Mesa County Sheriff’s investigations unit is helping Montrose in the search for O’Neill.
O’Neill is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet-6 and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about her should immediately call 911 or the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110.
Hall thanked all assisting agencies. “I’m very thankful and proud of Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department and the CBI. I’m very thankful no officers were hurt in the arrest of Mr. Richardson,” he said.
Richardson was arrested on a warrant alleging first-degree kidnapping, burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and domestic violence.
