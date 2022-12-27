julie mccluskie

Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Democrat from Dillon, speaks at a news conference April 21, 2022, at the Colorado State Capitol building. 

 (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

As Colorado Democrats prepare to enter the upcoming legislative session with wider margins in the majority in both chambers, House Democrats will be led by a historically diverse leadership team with three women at the helm.

The House Democratic caucus selected Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon as speaker, Rep. Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge as its majority leader and Rep. Jennifer Bacon as its assistant majority leader during November leadership elections.



