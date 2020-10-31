Staff Report

The Women’s Giving Club has had to cancel its in-person meeting that was planned for Monday, Nov. 2. The ongoing COVID-19 situation has precluded the planned venue from being used at this time. Standing members plan to have a virtual meeting; prospective members who want more information can call Phoebe Benziger at 970-209-9598. New members are welcome, even though the club cannot right now hold in-person meetings.

The Women’s Giving Club has for four years raised money from its membership contributions at each meeting for worthy causes.

Tags

Load comments