Worker killed in US 50 rockslide, Little Blue Creek Canyon

A road worker died Tuesday when rocks came down and crushed the cab of his vehicle in Little Blue Creek Canyon, U.S. 50.
The 69-year-old man was deceased when firefighters got into the cab, Gunnison County Undersheriff Adam Murdie said.
An autopsy is pending. Identification is pending notification of family.
“It was just an unfortunate accident that occurred due to the work they were doing. The drilling and blasting destabilizes the whole side of the hill,” Murdie said.
The man was working as part of a large-scale safety improvement project in the canyon that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are undertaking.
The emergency response meant the highway had to be closed during its limited openings for traffic.
Murdie said the state and federal agencies may be conducting their own investigations, but that because it was an industrial accident, it falls to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office to conduct and complete the death investigation.
