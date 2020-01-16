60 years pulling the plow: Coleman reflects on Western Implement

Dylan Coleman said that it was never really the goal of Western Implement to just sell as many tractors as they could.
“From my great-grandfather on down, it was always about service for our customers,” said the 39-year-old who runs the Montrose location of the Grand Junction-based farm implement company.
When something like a tractor or other equipment breaks down on the farm or ranch, it has to be fixed — now. An agriculture business can buy a tractor from anybody, but really wants to buy from someone who will service the increasingly more expensive equipment. And that is why 60 years and a couple of months after opening their Ford Tractor dealership in Grand Junction, the Coleman family is still going strong.
Coleman is the fourth generation of Colemans in the home, farm, ranch and outdoor implement business. His great grandfather Volney Coleman, his great-uncle Gene and grandfather Leroy all migrated from Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Powell, Wyoming, where they had a Ford dealership.
“They got an opportunity to have a Ford shop in Grand Junction and my Dad Jim and my grandfather Leroy started Western Implement in Grand Junction in 1959. It was a Ford dealership,” Coleman said, referring to tractors that in the 50s were the most popular tractor in the world. The Ford machines remained in the Western Implement inventory until the Ford/Sperry New Holland merger.
“When that happened, we kept the line and we became a New Holland dealer. Then in 1979, we took on the Kubota line.”
As time went by, the family added a hardware store in Grand Junction to make their location as much of a one-stop for ag folks as they could.
The decision to take on a Japanese tractor line was Leroy’s idea. Japanese cars were making a run into the US market and Leroy thought their tractors were something that he could sell.
“He went to a show in California and decided the Kubota line would work for us,” Coleman said. Just like the auto market, Japanese tractors had to live with the same stigma that the cars did, until the machines proved themselves, which they have done. Kubota currently resides in the top four tractor brands in the country.
“There was a lot of pushback and there was some teasing. But Kubota, like the Japanese cars, has worked out well,” said Coleman. He said that in the next 10 years, the markets will mostly be dominated by John Deere and Kubota, especially in the lower horsepower range.
The Colemans continued to grow their presence on the Western Slope, picking up more and more business from Delta and Montrose counties.
“In 2007 we made the move to Montrose. We leased property near the airport for 10 years and then in 2017, we moved into this building,” Coleman said. The location is a couple of miles north of the airport on U.S. 50.
While the family was going about building a business, he was growing up, not thinking too much about whether he was going to be a tractor salesman. There was never an assumption making it automatic that he stay and play on the WI team.
Coleman did grow up spending his summers working around the shop. He was 8 when he drove a tractor solo for the first time. He did any job that required doing, including delivery of new equipment once he reached legal driving age.
Does he recall any particular incident from those years?
“Probably the time I delivered a new tractor for my father,” he said. “I tilted the trailer and got the new tractor off. Then I started up the trade-in to put it on the trailer.”
Coleman said his father had warned him to be careful with the old unit, a Ford 4610, which had a shifter system with two levers and you can make an error easily.
“I am not sure what I did wrong, but when I moved the shifter, the tractor took off down the road in reverse, headed straight for the farmer’s fence,” he recalled. He said that he did get the machine stopped before he hit the very surprised farmer’s fence.
After high school, he set out on his own.
“I went away to college at CSU, got a degree in commercial construction management, and went to work,” Coleman said. But, with the Montrose dealership, the family needed competent management help and that afforded him an opportunity to rejoin the family.
“It was about the time when the travel with my work was becoming an issue, so I decided to come back.”
Coleman discussed the attitudinal shift over the last generation.
“Farm people used to never throw anything away,” Coleman said. “That is changing. The newer generation, the hobby farmers, they don’t want to work on anything. If it goes down, then they would rather replace it and get rid of it.”
Western has an annual auction in Grand Junction where it sells older equipment on the block.
“I have seen it over the past 10 years, there is less and less old equipment to sell. Buyers that go out to look for usable, fixable old machinery aren’t finding much.”
At 39, Coleman is not too concerned about the next generation. He has a second-grader and a fourth-grader at home who know that Dad sells farm equipment and that’s about it. Their great-grandpa Leroy, 86, their grandpa Jim, 63, and their Dad are still on the “farm.” And the fourth generation guy knows that they will be given the opportunity, just like Coleman was. Tune in 25 years from now and we’ll find out if a fifth-generation of tractor salesmen will hit the street for Western Implement.
