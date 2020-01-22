End impeachment nonsense
Like many Americans, I am really tired of ‘impeachment, impeachment’. After years of investigations, hearings, and testimony (and of denying Republicans witnesses, questions, and attorneys), ‘impeachment’ resulted only in two articles so weak that any future president can easily be impeached. Now Pelosi has decided that the House did not call enough witnesses. So she wants the Senate to call more witnesses for her.
The only witness I want to hear is the unqualified ‘whistleblower’ (who never testified and was never even formally identified) who supposedly started the Ukranian investigation -- on hearsay. Otherwise, I believe the Democrats did everything possible to impeach the President, even in the absence of a crime, and the Senate should just look at the ‘facts’ from the House hearings (third-party suppositions, innuendo, and presumptions, except for one who stated Trump told him “I want nothing, no quid pro quo”).
It was supposedly imperative that the House act quickly because ‘Trump is so dangerous to the country’. Yet the House held the impeachment articles for weeks, instead of sending them to the Senate. Urgent danger?
I believe there should be an investigation into Hunter Biden receiving millions from China and Ukraine while his father was Vice-President overseeing those areas. Biden’s presidential candidate status should not excuse past corruption or his quid pro quo (‘fire the prosecutor investigating the company [paying my son] or you don’t get US aid’).
Senate, please end this quickly. Congress, go back to tending to the country instead of tearing it apart.
Bruce Many
Eckert
Stop the lies
I am amazed that we live in a time when we continually allow ourselves to be lied to. "Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth" is a lesson Democrats have mastered to perfection. I often have difficulty choosing which leftist lies to refute. This week's biggest lies award goes to state congresswomen Sirota and Gonzalez, (1/10): "doing what we can to right some of the wrongs done …. with the failed Trump tax cuts". "disproportionately benefited the wealthiest, did little to spur growth", etc.
Blatantly untrue Democrat talking points. Trump's tax cuts coupled with deregulation have resulted in the longest economic expansion in American history. Unemployment, especially minority unemployment, is the lowest in 70 years, with over seven million jobs created. Wage rates are rising faster than any time under Obama, especially for those at the bottom of the scale. Federal revenue is at record highs. The two Denver Democrats talk about tax cuts, but in fact their party believes the government can spend your money more wisely than you, so the more of your money they take, the better off you are. They openly advocate for massive take hikes.
So, what are the Democrats' gifts to the American worker ? First, they weaponized our intelligence agencies and lied to the FISA court so they could spy on the Trump campaign. Then the unhinged effort to delegitimize his victory, first through the phony Russian collusion hoax and now through an entirely partisan sham impeachment. All while the Bidens, Clintons, and Obamas become fabulously wealthy while in office.
History will judge Democrats harshly for their coup attempt and the resulting damage to our republic. And black, Hispanic, and white Americans are tired of being patronized and lied to.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Pilot survival in Colorado
As a pilot of fourteen years in Alaska, I feel that I can do my part in keeping our local pilots as safe as I have known from first hand experience in one of the most challenging environments in the United States. I don’t want to come across as Chuck Yeager but I have experienced the following situations, but had good training.
Flying mountainous areas. Remember to be safe, remember wind currents, ventures, mountain waves and diagonal crossings.
Canyons. Don’t fly them unless you understand the old method of shandelles.
Be aware of icing conditions, especially wings and to pyto tubes.
Having never crashed, I still know rescue aircraft will find you a lot easier if you mark your crash site with a red jello X mark.
Never exceed your weight load, especially at this altitude in Colorado. A four place plane in Alaska, is a three place plane at this altitude.
Fly safe my brothers.
Charles Barton
Montrose
Who's in charge, the king or king-maker?
Donald Trump is arguably the most successful leader of a "political personality cult" since the Roman emperors. With no ideology other than self-promotion, Donald will throw anyone even Republicans "under the bus" if they fail to bow. Then, for good measure, he'll run over them repeatedly. That instills fear and stops information leaks by folk who might go public.
Like typical authoritarians, his loyalty is only to himself. However, Donald truly has to be solicitous to media mogul, Rupert Murdock.
For decades Murdock established himself as king-makers in the UK, USA and Australia. His businesses dominate the world of media/entertainment rivaled only by Disney. However, Rupert's role as king-maker now faces competition. Social media and Russia are sneaking into his field of "social engineering."
After the Nixon humiliation, Rupert established Fox News with the goal of never again having an impeached Republican president. Under CEO, Roger Ailes, Fox News came to dominate political messaging via stars like O'Reilly and Hannity.
Both Donald and Rupert glory in wealth and fame which bestows raw political power. Donald talks to Rupert almost daily. They harmoniously work to achieve the dream, political domination via media power.
But, relations between narcissists can quickly sour. Will their symbiotic relationship endure impeachment? Or, was founding father John Adams right in saying America is "a nation of laws, not of men"?
Everything rides on Pres. Trump's impeachment trial and re-election in 2020. And, Trump's only well indoctrinated audience is on Fox News. Rupert knows well charisma and ratings fade over time. Kings don't last, but king-makers do.
So, who ultimately rules America's future? Answer: Fox News/Rupert... unless, of course, viewers tire of being told what to think. If channel surfing starts, both Donald and Rupert will slip in ratings.
Larry Heath
Montrose
