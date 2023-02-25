Assisting Biden administration can be called collusion

Whenever a Democratic politician starts talking about bipartisanship and starts acting like a good ol' boy moderate, you can guarantee that person has started his political campaign.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?