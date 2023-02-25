Assisting Biden administration can be called collusion
Whenever a Democratic politician starts talking about bipartisanship and starts acting like a good ol' boy moderate, you can guarantee that person has started his political campaign.
To read Adam Frisch's comments in the recent MDP front page articles, you would think he just arrived on the scene and would have no part in Democrats' attempts to destroy Colorado's oil and gas industry, as they have done for years.
You would have no idea he is a rich politician from Aspen, who will avoid at all costs actually telling us where he stands on Biden's destructive far-left policies. If he was a true moderate he would tell us exactly where he stands on Biden's border invasion, the intentional destruction of our economy, defunding police and rampant crime, gun confiscation, Biden family corruption, the weaponization of the FBI, intentionally sowing racial division, Biden's incompetent foreign policy blunders, etc.
Conservatives know Lauren Boebert is a real conservative who will unapologetically fight the Democrats' agenda to destroy America, and that Frisch will only abet that chaos.
In addition to playing like a moderate until they are elected, Democrats like to eliminate all debate under the guise of “overcoming political extremism.” Ben Alexander had an excellent column (MDP 2/11) about groups like “restore the balance.org” supposedly trying to minimize “political extremism” when it is clear they only consider extremism to be “Republican extremism.”
Alexander compares Democrats' positions versus conservative positions on open borders, abortion, law enforcement, and education, and makes it clear which are extreme — and why the left avoids talking about their true positions on issues important to the American people.
Common ground does not exist in Biden's America. Following Biden's call for unity in his inaugural address came two plus years of relentless attacks on half the country — labeling them “semi-fascist," calling those who object to stolen elections “insurrectionists," parents objecting at school board meetings “terrorists," etc.
Just this week it was revealed that Biden's FBI is investigating the threat of “white supremacy” among traditional Catholics with no explanation of how these traditional Christians somehow pose a “threat."
We are beyond the point where going along with the opposition is legitimate bipartisanship. Democrats would call the boy who said “The emperor has no clothes at all” divisive. One wonders if they would have called Dietrich Bonhoeffer divisive for speaking out against Hitler and the Third Reich. We are at the point where assisting this administration can legitimately be labeled collusion.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
