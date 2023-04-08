Celebrating something else
(Response to Al Read's 'Let's celebrate advances in science and medicine, letters, April 5)
Celebrating something else
(Response to Al Read's 'Let's celebrate advances in science and medicine, letters, April 5)
According to the National Retail Foundation: “The latest consumer spending data from NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ 2023 Super Bowl survey found that 192.9 million U.S. adults planned to tune in to the big game. This year, 103.5 million people planned to throw or attend a party, and another 17.8 million planned to watch the game at a bar or restaurant. Total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations and other purchases for the day was expected to reach $16.5 billion, or $85.36 per person.”
Now, does that mean these people are fools for believing in a game? Are there other things that should be celebrated over such a trivial matter? Should there be a public outcry and ridicule over those who choose to participate in what most consider a “joyous” event?
The greatest aspect of being an American is we can choose where, when and with whom, we wish to celebrate or have some joy. One doesn’t have to be Irish to wear green and have a good time. One doesn’t have to have Mexican heritage to go to a Cinco de Mayo event. Evil heathens aren’t the only ones who love to dress up and pass out candy. Celebrations of New Year’s isn’t always at midnight Jan. 1. And so on.
The key factor is to not ridicule the choice, as given in the letter to the editor. I refuse to give the name because it was this man’s choice to be so demeaning not mine; however as a believer in science and a Christian, I can assert there are many things I cannot see that I still have happiness over. I, for one, love to celebrate occasions that give great happiness and hope everyone finds their place to do so, as well.
“Compassionate people are geniuses in the art of living, more necessary to the dignity, security, and joy of humanity than the discoverers of knowledge." — Albert Einstein
AJ Smith
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.