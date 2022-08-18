Purchase Access

The Delta County Commission voted 3-0 on August 16 to approve the required special use permit for the major solar panels project on Rogers Mesa proposed by Guzman Energy and involving the Delta-Montrose Electric Association. It is supposed to provide power for 18,000 homes.

This is far more important than all the recycling, say, that all of us could do on our own. It is more efficient than solar panels on rooftops. This proposal was much amended to address neighbors’ concerns, and actually now continues agricultural use: sheep grazing below the panels on the parcel at G and 2100 Rds.



