The Delta County Commission voted 3-0 on August 16 to approve the required special use permit for the major solar panels project on Rogers Mesa proposed by Guzman Energy and involving the Delta-Montrose Electric Association. It is supposed to provide power for 18,000 homes.
This is far more important than all the recycling, say, that all of us could do on our own. It is more efficient than solar panels on rooftops. This proposal was much amended to address neighbors’ concerns, and actually now continues agricultural use: sheep grazing below the panels on the parcel at G and 2100 Rds.
This is good news for the world for the reduction of carbon emissions that it will achieve. I believe that Delta and Montrose counties are among the U.S. counties most likely to benefit from climate change actions world-wide, as our area has already increased in average temperature the most (by 4.1 and 4.2 degrees since around 1900). And we shouldn’t be demanding others do their part, if we’re not doing ours.
The commissioners each expressed regret they had to make the land use decision, due to negatives still perceived by neighbors, but came down on the side of the new owners of the properties, who have rights to use their property as long as they met all required conditions.
Also it was noted by one, approximately, that making land use decisions based on “not in my backyard” reasoning, is no way to run a government.
Thank you to the Commissioners for doing the right thing, and to the 30 plus members of the public who civilly made comments, either way, and were involved as citizens. Next, what else can we do to address the projected temperature increases of 2.5 to 5.0 degrees in Colorado (estimates by Colorado Water Resources Board)?
