With 250 other concerned citizens, we attended the March 6 Montrose BoCC meeting.
There were numerous presentations and assurances from the applicant and his “experts”… but NO opportunity for “experts” from the public — of equal competency, credentials, and experiences — to rebut the applicant.
Thus, the public is left to rely on the abilities of three county commissioners — in a variety of technical disciplines — to counter oftentimes hired-gun, one-sided “happy talk.”
Regardless of well-intended diligence, there is no way that the commissioners can posses the broad spectrum of knowledge necessary to ask rigorous questions, nor challenge dubious submissions from the applicant.
A glaring example of this was evident from the meeting’s complete avoidance of the topic of “spot zoning”: “The process of singling out a small parcel of land for a use classification totally different from that of the surrounding area for the benefit of the owner of such property and to the detriment of other owners.” (Anderson’s American Law of Zoning, 4th Edition, § 5.12 (1995).
"Even if a master plan is considered only an advisory document, zoning that does not conform with the plan may be subject to an attack as “spot zoning.” Spot zoning is prohibited in Colorado on the theory that a local government cannot act merely to benefit a single landowner, but must act to benefit the general public. The test for determining whether a particular action constitutes spot zoning is whether the action is designed to relieve a certain piece of property from zoning restrictions in spite of—rather than in conformance with—the
jurisdiction’s comprehensive plan.(26) The risk of spot zoning means that even an advisory master plan cannot be ignored." (26) King’s Mill Homeowners Ass’n v. City of Westminster, 192 Colo. 305, 557 P.2d 1186 (1976)
Colorado Land Planning and Development Law - Ninth Edition, Excerpts from Colorado Land Planning and Development Law, Ninth Edition (page 10).
This information — plus a legal opinion specifically prepared by preeminent law firm Davis, Graham, & Stubbs, LLP, to address SU22-013’s vulnerability to a spot zoning challenge — was previously submitted to the public record; but has curiously been ignored. We’ve paid for its attachment to this letter (see page 5) to publicize its prescient relevance.
