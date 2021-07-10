Mascot agreement?

I thought I read that in the bill Governor Polis signed there is a clause that says with a local American Indian tribes approval a school could keep the mascot.

Can’t someone on the school board check on this or do they just like spending thousands of our tax dollars.

I think a mascot is something that the school and town or city should be proud of. Maybe we should rename Montrose the skunks or gnats or something like that.

Steve Thomas

Montrose

Editor’s note: The deadline to ink an agreement with a local tribe passed on June 30.

