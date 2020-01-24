Who's in charge, the king or king-maker?
Donald Trump is arguably the most successful leader of a "political personality cult" since the Roman emperors. With no ideology other than self-promotion, Donald will throw anyone even Republicans "under the bus" if they fail to bow. Then, for good measure, he'll run over them repeatedly. That instills fear and stops information leaks by folk who might go public.
Like typical authoritarians, his loyalty is only to himself. However, Donald truly has to be solicitous to media mogul, Rupert Murdock.
For decades Murdock established himself as king-makers in the UK, USA and Australia. His businesses dominate the world of media/entertainment rivaled only by Disney. However, Rupert's role as king-maker now faces competition. Social media and Russia are sneaking into his field of "social engineering."
After the Nixon humiliation, Rupert established Fox News with the goal of never again having an impeached Republican president. Under CEO, Roger Ailes, Fox News came to dominate political messaging via stars like O'Reilly and Hannity.
Both Donald and Rupert glory in wealth and fame which bestows raw political power. Donald talks to Rupert almost daily. They harmoniously work to achieve the dream, political domination via media power.
But, relations between narcissists can quickly sour. Will their symbiotic relationship endure impeachment? Or, was founding father John Adams right in saying America is "a nation of laws, not of men"?
Everything rides on Pres. Trump's impeachment trial and re-election in 2020. And, Trump's only well indoctrinated audience is on Fox News. Rupert knows well charisma and ratings fade over time. Kings don't last, but king-makers do.
So, who ultimately rules America's future? Answer: Fox News/Rupert... unless, of course, viewers tire of being told what to think. If channel surfing starts, both Donald and Rupert will slip in ratings.
Larry Heath
Montrose
