Blatant hypocrisy
The impeachment trial will continue to expose the blatant hypocrisies of the Republican Party, headed by Donald J. Trump. The recent statement from the White House that “articles of impeachment are a dangerous attack on the right of the people to freely choose their president,” is so rife with nonsense that it should not go unchallenged and proves that Republicans can’t spell hypocrisy and are inherently irony deficient.
Let’s look at the right of the American people to freely choose their president. Trump lost the popular vote. A candidate has won the popular vote and lost the election five times, twice since 2000. Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes than Trump — the largest margin for any Electoral College loser. Approximately 73,000 votes — between Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — gave Trump the win. Since over 6 million people voted for candidates other than Trump, it’s safe to say that the American people certainly didn't get to freely choose their president, again! Think George Bush.
Remember the "voter fraud" commission? Nothing was found. Trump disbanded the commission. Democratic members sued Republicans to get documents related to that investigation.
The Republican Party has gone to great lengths to make it harder for "the people'' to vote, especially women, minorities, the poor and younger voters who tend to vote Democratic. According to the Brenner Center for Justice, since 2010, 25 states have enacted new voting restrictions, including strict photo ID requirements, early voting cutbacks, and registration restrictions. This includes moving or removing polling places, and limiting voting booths to increase voters’ time in line to discourage voters from showing up, not to mention redistricting. All are red states.
Spare me the phony sanctimonious “dangerous attack on the right of Americans to freely choose their president.” Nonsense! Republicans excel at that.
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle
