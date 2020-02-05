A few thoughts
Democrats need to drop their Trump obsession and focus on real issues. Impeachment will not fix our roads, secure our borders, lower drug costs, keep our kids safer, or end the opioid epidemic.
Gun control won’t save lives because criminals won’t obey gun laws. The most dangerous places today are those with the strictest gun control, like gun-free zones and Chicago.
The Constitution gives Congress power to purchase land for post offices, post roads, forts, magazines, arsenals, dock-yards, and other “needful buildings." Yet now the federal government owns vast lands; estimates range up to 30% of the country. According to National Geographic: "The federal government still owns 575 million acres across the West — nearly half the total land of the 11 western states in the lower 48, including 63 percent of Utah and 80 percent of Nevada." Is there any wonder why Westerners get upset when the government keeps acquiring land? H.R. 3195 will give the Land and Water Conservation Fund increased and permanent funding to buy even more private land. The government can’t afford to maintain its current holdings, especially since it increasingly bans commercial activities. Stop it!
Wolf introduction proponents say that Colorado ranchers will be compensated for the livestock they lose to wolves. But ranchers in "wolf states" have found that receiving compensation has sometimes been difficult to impossible. I would agree with introducing wolves if we do it correctly. Let’s start with 25 wolves in Boulder, 50 in Denver, and 25 in Colorado Springs. Wolves can eat dogs and cats there instead of deer, pets, and livestock in rural areas. If that works out, we can expand the program.
Angie Many
Eckert
The curious case of Curecanti
Did you know that the boundaries of Curecanti National Recreation Area are not formally designated by Congress? As a fishing guide that relies on these waters this is concerning, however, the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act is an opportunity to formalize these boundaries as part of a bill that would protect 400,000 acres of Colorado through a variety of land designations.
Born from four previously introduced bills, the CORE Act was introduced by Sen. Bennet and Rep. Neguse at last year's January Outdoor Retailer Show. The four geographies that are included would protect crucial ranchland and big game wintering habitat between Glenwood Springs and Gunnison from future mineral development, designate the unprotected half of Mt. Sneffels as Wilderness, establish the first-ever National-Historic Landscape at Camp Hale to preserve the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division, and formally establish the boundary of my “office” at Curecanti.
Obviously, this is not only my office, the public lands across Colorado support 511,000 jobs and bring $62.5 billion to the state each year as the foundation for the outdoor recreation economy. To protect this way of life and support Coloradans it is vital that we pass the CORE Act.
To pass the CORE Act, support from Colorado’s other senator, Cory Gardner, will be important. However, he continues to vote against our public lands and maintain the fact that he is the only Colorado senator to have never supported Wilderness protections for the state, regardless of party, since the Wilderness Act passed in 1964. It is time Sen. Gardner changed his tune and bucked the trend of repealing protections in favor of attacks on the public lands and waters that make Colorado so special.
Sen. Gardner, support our State’s economy, people, and places by co-sponsoring the CORE Act.
Cameron Rhodes
Gunnison
Women and one hundred years
To many of us a hundred years is a long time. As it applies to history it is just a wink.
As it applies to women’s rights it is a truth that was denied until 1920 when the Women’s Suffrage Act was passed and women won the right to vote and opened the door to many more privileges previously withheld. The passing of time and recognition of women’s value in the workplace as well as leaders of the entrepreneurial league mirrored their dedication to family and home.
A member of my family, now approaching one hundred two (102) years since birth, was a teacher and a ranch/farm wife and mother. She grew to adulthood as the Suffrage movement grew.
While she was not affected as seriously as women who aspired to employment over the long term she enjoyed the honor given to all women. Like all others, her horizon was not limited as it was previous to her birth. She was and is a humble example of women who offer aspiration to other women. Her daughter is the creator and CEO of Ruth’s Toffees manufactured in Nucla, Colorado and sold worldwide.
Many of us who grew up in families whose mother, aunt or other family member broke out of the "women’s mold" to become stars in professionalism including administration, engineering, education, merchandising, medicine, piloting, politics, entertainment and sports can attest to their incomparable value. Their role among all peoples ensures stability, diversity, and a touch given only to those of their gender.
Kirby Kline
Montrose
Stand for the pledge
Re: Ms. Bray’s opinion column
Ms. Bray is probably correct to assume that her failure to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting of the Colorado State Association of Letter Carriers cost her some support.
She states in her column that she wanted to support Tay Anderson, who did not stand to protest racial injustice. Failing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance is a snub to the United States of America; especially to those who serve to protect our collective rights. It is the same United States that allows him to be the “newly elected DPS school board member and youngest ever African American elected in Colorado history.” Doesn’t his election as the youngest ever African American elected in Colorado history to the DPS school board signify a victory in our pursuit of racial justice and social equality?
Regarding social justice, equality for the poor, LBJ’s Great Society and the 1960’s program called affirmative action, neither Ms. Bray nor Mr. Anderson can answer the often asked question of when will know that we have won? There is more to this question than can be put into 300 words. Personally, I spent 33+ years at the University of Illinois in various management roles and I watched the success of affirmative action in changing the color of our workplace and our management/supervisory groups. We brought in African Americans, Hispanics, Vietnamese “boat people” (remember them?), and many others. The programs worked, but when will we know that we have achieved our goal(s).
Ms. Bray would have been in a much better position to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, and to celebrate Mr. Anderson’s victory having finally risen to the point of being the youngest African American ever elected to the DPS School Board. She could have further celebrated his election in her remarks as a great achievement within our existing social/racial justice programs. She might even have received additional support.
Kip Mecum
Montrose
