Who's in charge, the king or king-maker?
Donald Trump is arguably the most successful leader of a "political personality cult" since the Roman emperors. With no ideology other than self-promotion, Donald will throw anyone even Republicans "under the bus" if they fail to bow. Then, for good measure, he'll run over them repeatedly. That instills fear and stops information leaks by folk who might go public.
Like typical authoritarians, his loyalty is only to himself. However, Donald truly has to be solicitous to media mogul, Rupert Murdock.
For decades Murdock established himself as king-makers in the UK, USA and Australia. His businesses dominate the world of media/entertainment rivaled only by Disney. However, Rupert's role as king-maker now faces competition. Social media and Russia are sneaking into his field of "social engineering."
After the Nixon humiliation, Rupert established Fox News with the goal of never again having an impeached Republican president. Under CEO, Roger Ailes, Fox News came to dominate political messaging via stars like O'Reilly and Hannity.
Both Donald and Rupert glory in wealth and fame which bestows raw political power. Donald talks to Rupert almost daily. They harmoniously work to achieve the dream, political domination via media power.
But, relations between narcissists can quickly sour. Will their symbiotic relationship endure impeachment? Or, was founding father John Adams right in saying America is "a nation of laws, not of men"?
Everything rides on Pres. Trump's impeachment trial and re-election in 2020. And, Trump's only well indoctrinated audience is on Fox News. Rupert knows well charisma and ratings fade over time. Kings don't last, but king-makers do.
So, who ultimately rules America's future? Answer: Fox News/Rupert... unless, of course, viewers tire of being told what to think. If channel surfing starts, both Donald and Rupert will slip in ratings.
Larry Heath
Montrose
Informed,non-partisan decisions
I can’t help but be amazed when I read some of the opinions that appear in this paper. Some folks simply parrot what they hear from conservative media, and then expect readers to accept their opinions. I realize these folks don’t trust the “liberal media”, but I have to question why they so readily accept whatever the conservative media puts out as absolute gospel.
Our Founders were wise people. They provided for public education where everyone has the chance to learn how to read and write. It was their belief that the people would therefore have the necessary tools to study issues and determine the facts for themselves. Simply following one set of ideas or opinions was beyond their comprehension.
As Americans, we have the right to follow numerous news sources and make our own determinations. Freedom of the Press is a wonderful idea, but it simply means that the press is free to tell you what they want you to hear. It is up to us to find the facts from multiple news sources and form our own opinions. Simply following one news source, no matter how comfortable that is for some folks, amounts to accepting limited opinions or outright propaganda.
As far as the impeachment issue goes, the conservatives claim that the liberals are persecuting the President. However, if the shoe was on the other foot, and a Democrat was accused of doing what the President has done, these same folks would be calling for impeachment. Let’s let the facts play out and have the evidence come forward so that we can all make an informed, non-partisan decision. That’s the American way as our founders envisioned it.
Ron Sobieck
Montrose
Medicare and long-term care
Should it ever be an oral issue to let $10,027-a-month long-term nursing care fee overshadow the love of a long-term marriage?
Most long term marriages reflect the struggles of raising children, providing college advantages and support, working, saving, skimping, preparing for retirement, and all the while having old age knocking at the door.
We were taught from an early age to work hard, save and always pay our own way, to never, ever rely on the government for assistance. We also carried out own medical insurance and when the time came, enjoyed all the benefits offered by Medicare. Medicare, however, given all of its advantages, does not cover long-term care, forcing the family to enter the realm of Medicaid.
I am writing not to frighten but rather to inform. It is my hope that all ages are made aware of certain facts regarding long term care.
At the age of 83 our lives were forever changed when my husband suffered three debilitating strokes taking away his ability to speak, walk, feed himself, dress himself or to move his right side.
After exhausting all of our Medicare advantages, including rehabilitation, we were forced into the world of the long term care financial nightmare. We will soon be "tapped out" and be forced into Medicaid. Who can afford $10,027 a month for long?
I have discussed these problems with family and friends leaving them in shock and disbelief. Please, refuse to be blindsided by waiting too late in life to take action.
Will the extreme cost of long term care ever peak? I think not. Research has shown a steady yearly increase of $1,000 in the last three years. Please do not be complacent in this matter, it can happen to you!
To sum it all up, and to answer the very first question in this letter, long term care will put a very large crack in the monetary foundation of any marriage.
TIP: the yearly cost of Long Term Care insurance for persons under the age of 65 runs between $2,500 and $4,000.
Sally Blyton
Delta
